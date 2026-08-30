‘Shout to the Lord’ songwriter Darlene Zschech says the Church is entering ‘revival days again’

Darlene Zschech is leaving Hillsong after 25 years.

Veteran worship leader Darlene Zschech believes the Church is once again entering a season in which God is moving powerfully and new expressions of worship are emerging.

The Australian singer and songwriter, formerly of Hillsong, reflected on the relationship between worship and revival during an interview with Crosswalk Talk’s Michael Foust.

Looking back at earlier periods of revival and comparing them with what she sees happening today, Zschech said she believes the Church is living in “revival days again”.

“The new song has always coexisted with a fresh revival on the Earth, wherever it was,” she said. “It was always a new song that accompanied historical revivals, and we’re there again.”

She is encouraged by a new generation of Christian songwriters emerging within the Church and urges them to build upon the foundations laid by those who came before them.

“Seriously, I’m in awe of some of these songwriters now that are picking up these new frequencies, but their job is still the same,” she said.

“When we’re creating worship for the church, we’re not trying to be clever, we’re trying to release something out of people.”

Zschech said she wanted younger worship leaders and songwriters to “get on our shoulders and go as high and as wide as you can”, adding that she found the current season “so exciting”.

Her reflections came as she discussed ‘The House of Worship,’ a new film bringing together influential worship artists and looking back over 25 years of songs that have shaped contemporary Christian worship.

Zschech recalled experiencing what she now recognises as revival during the formative years of the modern worship movement in Australia, when worship services would frequently lead directly into calls for people to respond to the Gospel.

“We were living in revival days,” she said. “We’d lead worship, and rather than, you know, polite clap and someone walks up and preaches, [we’d] lead worship and someone would do an altar call, and just heaps of people would come and get saved.”

Although acknowledging there was “some messiness later”, Zschech said those years had a profound impact on her own faith and the community around her and that she “wouldn’t be sitting here today … without those days, where God really shaped us as a community of faith”.

“He shaped us as a community of worship, leaders of worship, musicians, production, writers. We were being formed and forged together.”

She said one of the blessings of that period was that those involved were largely unknown outside their own circles, allowing their spiritual foundations to develop away from wider attention.

“It was like God hid us for a season while the roots went down deep,” she said. “And I’m so thankful for those days.”

During the interview, Zschech also reflected on the unlikely beginnings of “Shout to the Lord”, one of the most popular contemporary worship songs in the world.

She wrote the song during a difficult period in her family’s life, when she and her husband were raising two young children and struggling financially. Their business was not doing well and Zschech was singing advertising jingles to help bring in money.

Against that backdrop, she sat down at her piano one day and began pouring out her heart to God. The song came together in around 20 minutes.

“I just sang it, and I sang it, and I sang it, and it was just a prayer to the Lord,” she said.

At the time, Zschech lacked confidence in her songwriting and initially did not show it to her church’s worship pastor.

When she eventually played it for him, she was so embarrassed that she asked him to turn his back while she sang and kept offering to change parts, fearing they were not good enough. By the time she finished, the worship pastor had tears in his eyes and told her the church would sing it that weekend.

A visiting minister told her that day that the song would quickly travel around the world, a prediction she initially struggled to comprehend.

What followed was particularly meaningful to Zschech because it happened before social media and today’s opportunities for musicians to promote their work internationally.

“It was a miracle of God,” she said. “There was no kind of master plan, and I really liked that, because none of us can take credit for it.”

She recalled beginning to receive letters from people around the world and wondering how they had even encountered the song.

“God took this song and just breathed on it,” she said. “When God wants something out there, He can do it.”

More than three decades later, Zschech said she remains humbled when she hears congregations singing songs she has written, often becoming so absorbed in worship that she forgets she wrote them.

Looking ahead, Mrs Zschech said she believes worship will continue to have an important place in what she sees as an emerging spiritual awakening.

“I think we’re on the brink of something so magnificent,” she said.