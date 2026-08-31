‘No easy answers,’ say church leaders after death of pastor at Christian festival

Staff writer
Pastor Robert Guanco
Pastor Robert Guanco (Photo: GoFundMe)

Church leaders have offered their prayers and support following the death of Pastor Robert Guanco at the Big Church Festival.

The 41-year-old was the pastor of Jesus Living Water Church in Eastbourne. He died after a sign fell during the festival at Wiston Park, near Steyning in West Sussex, on Friday afternoon.

Six other people were injured and four were taken to hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, Churches Together in England (CTE) said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy. 

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of the pastor, his congregation and all who knew and loved him, to the other people injured and to many others traumatised by this accident,” it said. 

CTE said that the Big Church Festival had “fostered church unity over many years” and that many of its member churches and charities were represented at the annual event. 

The ecumenical organisation said it was praying that the Lord would comfort all who attended Big Church Festival and “give strength and grace” to the organisers responding to the tragedy.

”We stand with the whole church in our nation in collective grief,” it said. 

The statement also addressed the confusion that some may feel as to why God allowed the tragedy to happen. 

CTE said, “And to those who are naturally asking why, there are no easy answers, but we pray that the Lord grant the peace of God that passes all understanding to keep your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus at this difficult time.” 

Pastor Guanco’s church has paid a moving tribute online: “We are mourning, grieving, praying, and trusting in the Lord during this incredibly difficult time. There are many things we may never fully understand, and our hearts may struggle to make sense of what has happened. Yet, even in our deepest sorrow, we continue to trust in the sovereignty of God.

”Pastor Robert was a faithful servant of God, a loving husband to Isay, a devoted and caring father to Ellie, and a blessing to so many people whose lives he touched. His life, his faith, his love, and his service to God will never be forgotten.

“We take comfort in believing that he is now home with the Lord, free from suffering and resting in eternal glory. We hold on knowing that he hears these precious words: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant’ - Matthew 25:23.”

A crowdfunder for the family of Pastor Guanco has raised over £118k.

Big Church Festival opened on Friday and was due to be headlined over three days by numerous international acts like Lauren Daigle, Lecrae, CeCe Winans, and For King and Country. 

Organisers took the decision to close the festival early after Friday’s incident. They said they were “devastated” by the tragedy and that their thoughts were with everyone affected. They have thanked people for their prayers and support.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, was among the Church leaders to offer her prayers, saying she was “sad and shocked” to hear about the incident.

“I pray for [Pastor Guanco’s] family, friends and loved ones as they grieve,” she said.

“I pray for those receiving treatment, and the healthcare workers looking after them.

“And I pray too for the other festival-goers, staff and event organisers as they come to terms with these tragic events.”

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