Five wishes for the new Archbishop

(Photo: Lambeth Palace)

Dear Archbishop Sarah,

Congratulations on your installation at Canterbury Cathedral and the widespread coverage of the service across the media. It’s seldom that news from the Church of England wins such, generally positive, headlines.

Many commentators have been keen to welcome your appointment – and to offer advice on how you should do your job.

One national newspaper produced a long list. They called on you to restore faith in the clergy, “revive spirituality in a secular, materialistic age”, rebalance spending away from the bishops to the parishes, oversee a drive to recruit more vicars and scrap Project Spire, “a slavery reparations scheme in all but name.”

That’s a lengthy ‘to do’ list – and probably much longer than any one person could achieve over several decades. At 64, you’re keenly aware you have just six years to make a difference before your retirement at 70. At the speed the church moves, that’s not that long at all …

You will be inundated with advice from all directions, and your background in the church, in nursing and the civil service will make you skilled in judging which decisions to take, and who to listen to.

But, if I may, can I respectfully express five wishes, as you begin your new role. Please:

Promote hope. The world can look a dark place just now, with war and rumours of war all around us, and a bleak economic outlook. People of all ages are avoiding the news and feeling despondent about the future. As Christians, we are people of hope, hope founded in the truth of the resurrection, and the Easter joy that we will shortly celebrate.

Be positive. No one likes people who are constantly complaining. The gospel is a message of good news and of joy, of life in all its abundance. Yet Christians can be perceived as people who complain, who point the finger at other people’s lifestyles or decisions. Some people resist coming to church, because they feel they are ‘not good enough.’ Churches should be places where all are welcomed, where Christ is worshipped and his life and teachings are proclaimed.

Focus on the local. The Church of England is not primarily archbishops, bishops, synods and high-profile gatherings, but the day-by-day engagement of around 16,000 local churches seeking to minister to and serve their communities. From baptisms, weddings and funerals, to debt counselling and addiction recovery, to activities for toddlers and groups for people in later life. Each church knows its parish and seeks to proclaim the gospel in words and actions. Focussing resources on the local is of vital importance.

Join with others. The media likes to think that the CofE is the church in the UK. The coverage afforded to the established church obscures the wider picture – that many millions of worshippers attend Catholic, Pentecostal, Free Churches and a fast-growing number of independent churches. Together, we are much stronger and have a more influential voice than when we speak or act alone.

Be confident. You have been chosen – after a lengthy process – for your deep Christian commitment dating from your teenage years, your proven leadership skills and your ability to empathise and work with a wide range of people. You are used to working at a senior level in government – as well as washing feet as a nurse on the frontline of the NHS.

Like Esther, you may have been called for such a time as this. You will face critics and adversity. There will be some who will wish you to fail before you get started. But I, and many Christians across the country and the world will be wishing you God’s blessing and joy on the journey as you undertake this important role.

Sincerely, in Him,

Peter

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.





