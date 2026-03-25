Thousands gather for installation of Sarah Mullally as 106th Archbishop of Canterbury

(Photo: Neil Turner)

Dame Sarah Mullally is being formally installed today as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury and the first woman to hold the role in the Church of England’s 1,400-year history.

The installation ceremony takes place at Canterbury Cathedral on the Feast of the Annunciation and marks the official beginning of her public ministry as the head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, which includes around 85 million members worldwide.

The congregation of around 2,000 guests includes the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and Christian leaders from within the Church of England, the Anglican Communion, and other denominations and traditions.

Reflecting her past career in the NHS prior to becoming ordained, Dame Sarah has also invited NHS nurses and carers working in hospitals and hospices to her installation.

In another nod to her personal connection with the NHS, the clasp for the cope and mitre worn during the ceremony is made from the belt buckle she wore while serving as a nurse in the NHS.

She is being installed after walking from St Paul's Cathedral in London to Canterbury Cathedral on a six-day pilgrimage.

Speaking ahead of the service, she said: “As I prepare to begin my ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury, I am grateful for the prayers and support I have received from people here and around the world.

"To be welcomed into the city and diocese of Canterbury is an immense privilege – and I am grateful to be sharing in this moment with people of all ages and backgrounds from across the Church of England, the Anglican Communion, our nation and the world.

"Our world today needs the love, healing and hope that we find in Jesus Christ. I continue to pray that we renew our confidence in this good news, and recommit ourselves to sharing the joy of the Gospel."

The installation service takes the theme of Jesus as the Good Shepherd and combines centuries-old tradition with modern symbolism, with Dame Sarah seated in the historic Chair of St Augustine during the ceremony and presented with her pastoral staff, symbolic of her role as a shepherd.

For the first time since 1945, a modern Bible is being used to swear the oath. For nearly 60 years, Archbishops of Canterbury have been sworn in using the 6th-century Augustine Gospels, believed to be a relic of the first Archbishop of Canterbury, St Augustine. However, the gospels, which reside at Corpus Christi College in Cambridge, are fragile and not easily moved so the cathedral has chosen to use the Saint John’s Bible Heritage Edition instead.

Reflecting the diversity of the global Anglican Communion, a prayer will be given in the Bemba language of Zambia by the Primate of Central Africa, Most Rev Albert Chama, while the Gospel reading will be delivered in Spanish by the acting Primate of the Anglican Church of Mexico, Bishop Alba Sally Sue Hernández García.

The hymns chosen by Archbishop Mullally are Tell Out My Soul and Praise my Soul the King of Heaven.

Mullally's installation follows her formal confirmation in January, when she legally became Archbishop.

She succeeds Justin Welby at a time of considerable challenge for the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion. Some of this is owing to ongoing divisions around issues like sexuality. Other issues closer to home include safeguarding and struggling church attendance.

Further afield, the Gafcon movement has refused to recognise her authority and is pursuing a path of “principled disengagement” from Canterbury.

Her supporters, however, see her as a conciliatory and experienced leader who they hope will bring a steady hand to the Church.

Dr David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury, said: “Each new Archbishop brings their own particular gifts and experiences to the role with a sense of renewed hope.

"Installing Sarah as our first female Archbishop would have almost been unimaginable even 50 years ago. Today matters.

"As we combine centuries of tradition in this ancient service with those elements unique to Sarah's ministry, we welcome her to our Cathedral and diocese, and pray for her as she takes on the role of Archbishop of Canterbury.”