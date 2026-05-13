Let’s encourage our churches to support and pray for their elected representatives

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Last week’s elections confirm that people have lost trust in both the system and the politicians - and the fragmentation that exists in British politics.

In Scotland the SNP took most seats but fell short of a majority, with Labour and Reform tied for second place. Labour lost control of Wales for the first time ever, with Plaid Cymru as the largest party, and Reform in second place.

The English local election results were a mixed bag. Reform took the most seats across the country, including control of 14 councils, although their national vote share was actually down from last year’s local elections (27% from 32%). Labour had its worst ever local election results, losing control of 37 councils and suffering a net loss of almost 1,500 councillors.

The Conservatives lost 563 councillors overall, but actually increased their national vote share. The Greens made good gains, including taking 5 councils and 2 mayoralties – but did less well than they had hoped. And the Lib Dems continued to make steady gains, which were largely unspectacular, except in Richmond upon Thames where they took every single seat on the council.

A precarious position for the Prime Minister

Overall, the results were driven by a combination of local factors and the views people held of the Labour government in Westminster. The Prime Minister’s situation is precarious, with his MPs now plotting increasingly openly against him. Former Minister Catherine West threatened to trigger a leadership challenge against Sir Keir if nobody in the Cabinet did so and a rising number of Labour MPs have now called for him to step down. Despite a huge government majority in the Commons of 156, the PM looks unlikely to remain in post for very long.

Losing trust in the system and politics

In a new world of multi-party politics, perhaps it’s time to change the electoral system for UK elections – both general and local. In a multi-party contest, candidates can – and do – win with less than 20% of the vote, which inevitably makes most voters feel as though their votes don’t really count. In 2024, Labour won almost 64% of the seats with less than 34% of the vote, whilst Reform won less than 1% of the seats with 14% of the vote.

A more proportional system could restore a modicum of trust. A higher chance of coalition governments would also require parties to work together for the good of the country, and moderate divisive policies, such as – might I say - Reform’s proposal to place large immigrant detention centres in areas that voted Green!

Restoring trust in politicians is even more complex. I’m unconvinced it will be achieved by the ruling party continuing to play merry-go-round games with the office of Prime Minister.

But we do need to address the public’s understanding of what governments and politicians can realistically achieve.

One Labour MP summed up the problem when they told the BBC: “I am … of the view that anyone who takes over (from Starmer) will inherit the same problem – an impatient and almost ungovernable country that wants tax cuts and spending increases on nearly everything.”

The challenges, and rewards of public service

The electorate rightly expect high standards from their representatives, and it is a huge privilege to be elected to serve your community. However, the pressures mean there’s a danger that fewer people will be willing to stand for election.

As well as competing – or, indeed impossible - expectations from the electorate, the rise of social media has driven huge levels of abuse, including death threats for councillors and MPs. And online threats easily turn into verbal and physical aggression.

Let’s not forget the murders of MPs Jo Cox in 2016 and David Amess in 2021.

The Jo Cox Civility Commission found that 90% of female MSPs had feared for their safety, and 43% of Welsh MPs and Senedd members had received a death threat. No wonder people are reluctant to enter public service.

As Christians who believe that God ordains authority and good government as part of his purposes, we urgently need to pray for serious, servant-hearted and competent people to be willing to step up. Let’s encourage our churches to support and pray for their elected representatives – whatever colour rosette they wear – for protection, wisdom and strength. Please reach out to them. They may not receive a lot of encouragement, and you can be an incredible witness in the way that you engage.

And if – despite the challenges – you might feel called to stand for election yourself, for whichever party, that would be fantastic. Do check out the website of our friends at Christians in Politics, who have resources to encourage and champion Christians wanting to get involved in public life. You will need support and prayer, but I promise it will be rewarding.

To serve in elected office is an enormous blessing, it’s a privilege to have a role that brings you alongside others, to seek to meet their needs and to be a voice for the voiceless. Despite all I’ve just said about the challenges, I absolutely love what I do.

Let’s end by praying Solomon’s prayer for wisdom in 1 Kings 3, that for all those seeking to get involved in politics, God will “give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong”.

Tim Farron has been the Member of Parliament for Westmorland and Lonsdale since 2005 and served as the Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party from 2015 to 2017. Tim is also the host of Premier’s ‘A Mucky Business’ podcast, which unpacks the murky world of politics and encourages believers around the UK to engage prayerfully. He is the author of A Mucky Business: Why Christians should get involved in politics."