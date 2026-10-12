Christian campaign asks shoppers to reduce reliance on retail giant Amazon

Activists from the JustMoney Movement. (Photo: George Darrell / JustMoney Movement)

A Christian group that wishes to be “the go-to organisation for Christians and churches who want to connect faith, money and justice” has launched a campaign encouraging believers to reduce their reliance on Amazon.

The JustMoney Movement (JMM) said that Amazon “sits at the centre” of concerns about global inequality and environmental damage.

“Despite enormous global profits, Amazon continues to face serious questions over the amount of tax it pays, poor employment practices, and its impact on local businesses and the environment”, the group said.

JMM questioned the fairness and transparency of Amazon’s tax arrangements and called for reforms to ensure multinational companies contribute more towards public services.

As part of the campaign, JMM is encouraging Christians and churches to “reduce reliance on Amazon where possible and choose ethical, local, and sustainable alternatives”.

The group is also encouraging supporters to write to their Member of Parliament in support of the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation (UNFCITC).

This, the group said, “is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to agree new rules that tackle profit shifting, improve transparency, and help all countries raise the revenue they need”.

Amazon has not responded to a request for comment in response to the campaign and its claims.

However, Amazon reports that it paid more than £1.3bn in direct UK taxes in 2025, up over 20 per cent on the previous year. It reported total tax contributions exceeding £6.5bn, including taxes collected from customers and employees on the government’s behalf.

The company said it ranked among the UK’s five largest tax contributors when its 2024 figures were compared with a PwC survey of major businesses.

In addition, the company said its £40bn investment plan was creating thousands of jobs and new infrastructure in Britain.

On the question of the environment, the company has released a sustainability report for the year 2024, reaffirming its commitment to net zero by 2040, but acknowledging that it had seen a “6% increase in absolute carbon emissions in 2024”. However, the company said there had also been a “4% reduction in carbon intensity”.