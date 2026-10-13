Christian advent calendar sales 'soar' after online storm with Meghan Markle fans

The Real Advent Calendar is made by the Meaningful Chocolate Company and is being sold through The Leprosy Mission among other places. (Photo: The Leprosy Mission)

The Leprosy Mission reports that sales of the Real Advent Calendar have “soared” on its website following an online blow-up involving Meghan Markle and a pair of Anglican priests.

The online storm began with the news that the Duchess of Sussex had released a premium advent calendar costing £112. In response, Anglican vicar, the Rev Daniel French, suggested that the Meaningful Chocolate Company's own festive offering, being sold through The Leprosy Mission among other places, might be more suitable.

Boasting a selection of fairtrade chocolate and the modest asking price of £5.99, sales of the Real Advent Calendar go towards the Leprosy Mission. It also contains a booklet explaining the Christmas story and the birth of Jesus.

Unfortunately, Rev French’s intervention apparently did not go down well with the so-called “Sussex Squad”, vocal online fans of the duchess and her husband Prince Harry. French was forced to endure the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune from the disgruntled fans, although he did receive support from fellow priest, Father Chris Phillips.

While the whole business may have become unnecessarily nasty and personal, there has been a silver lining.

According to The Leprosy Mission, it has been inundated with messages of support from all over the world, with sales of the advent calendar soaring as a result.

Amanda Norman, Chief Executive of The Leprosy Mission Shop, said, “We were delighted to see Rev Daniel French champion the Real Advent Calendar and, most importantly, highlight the lives of people affected by leprosy.

“It has been incredibly encouraging to see people respond with such kindness and to hear from supporters as far away as the US who have contacted us because they want to stand alongside people affected by this cruel disease.”

Norman added that French’s comments were intended to highlight the need for compassion and generosity at Christmas, rather than being a dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“We know the Sussexes are very charity-minded and have supported our work. The late Diana, Princess of Wales, was Patron of The Leprosy Mission until her untimely death in 1997, and my Leprosy Mission colleagues have spoken with Prince Harry about our work, for which he has been most supportive," she said.

“We are grateful to Rev Daniel for raising the plight of people affected by leprosy at a time when it can be easy to focus on luxury and celebrity. Behind every Real Advent Calendar is a reminder of the people who are too often marginalised, and of the Christmas message that calls us to reach out to them.”

The Leprosy Mission has also confirmed that French will be receiving one of its advent calendars for free.