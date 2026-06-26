Children in puberty blockers trial at risk of 'physical and psychological harm'

Staff writer
transgender
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Christian Institute has said that the government’s decision to allow children as young as 11 to be part of experimental research into puberty blockers places them at risk of “physical and psychological harm”.

The institute also highlighted the apparent inconsistency in that, while the government feels one must be at least 16 simply to have a social media account, an 11-year-old is perfectly capable of making an informed choice about life altering drugs.

The controversial “Pathways” project is set to last for two years and will see over 200 children given puberty blockers. Both during the trial period and at its conclusion the effects of the drugs on the children will be assessed.

Researchers will examine the psychological wellbeing, social functioning, quality of life, physical and cognitive development, general medical health and any gender-related distress of those undergoing the treatment.

A key part of the research involves dividing the children into two groups. One group will be given the drugs earlier, while others will begin their course at a later date. The intent behind this is to see if there is any difference in outcomes for those who begin the drugs at an

Supporters of the project claim it will help medical professionals understand the impact of puberty blockers on the young, while opponents note that it constitutes a dangerous scientific experiment on children.

Joanna Timm, Senior Public Affairs Officer at The Christian Institute, said, “It is appalling timing that the Government is giving the green light to 11-year-olds being experimented on in the same week it says they must be protected from social media.

“You don’t have to be a doctor to see the physical and psychological harm puberty blockers do. We have heard the tragic stories of young people whose lives and bodies have been wrecked because those in power chose to look the other way.

"How many more young lives must be destroyed in the name of gender ideology before this Government is prepared to listen?”

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