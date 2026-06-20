Christian leader calls for end to 'illegal and immoral' Ukraine war

Cathedral in the monastery and cave complex Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (Dormition Cathedral), a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Ukraine's most significant religious and cultural sites. (Photo: Ivars Kupcis/WCC)

The General Secretary of the World Council of Churches has called upon the Russian government to end its “unconscionable campaign of armed aggression” against Ukraine.

Rev Jerry Pillay condemned a recent Russian attack, which saw the use of over 680 missiles and drones against Ukraine. The attack is believed to have killed 10 people and injured over 30.

As well as the human cost, significant damage was done to residential buildings and to the main cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (the Dormition Cathedral), which dates back almost a thousand years and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Rev Pillay described the cathedral as a “living sanctuary where centuries of prayer, monastic witness, and the relics of saints dwell together”.

The WCC leader is calling upon both Russia and Ukraine to “exercise maximum restraint” and to take all possible action to uphold the dignity of human life, protect civilians, and avoid damage to places of worship and of significant cultural heritage. He further called for both sides to explore and end to the conflict.

While Ukraine has indicated that it might be willing to accept Russia’s demand that it never join NATO, the country has outright refused any peace deal that would mean giving up territory under de facto Russian control. Russia takes a similar stance, having declared the conquered territory, and even some unconquered territory, to be a part of Russia.

Rev Pillay described Russia’s military action in Ukraine as “illegal and immoral” and said that “full legal accountability” needed to be visited on those who have conducted “criminal attacks” on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“We pray for the faithful who worship at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, for those engaged in rescue and restoration efforts, for all victims of the war, and for a future in which the holy places of Ukraine and of the wider region may once again serve solely as houses of prayer, pilgrimage, and peace," he said.