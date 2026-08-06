Cathedrals use new digital guides to enhance visitor experience

Staff writer
York Cathedral
York Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Five English cathedrals have introduced new digital guides in partnership with Bloomberg Connects.

Visitors to Birmingham, Carlisle, Coventry and Liverpool Cathedrals, as well as York Minster will be able to access free multilingual guides featuring audio, video and text content. QR codes on site can be used to access the content.

The move was pioneered by Liverpool Cathedral, which first used Bloomberg Connects to introduce a new audio tour for the Cathedral’s tower.

The cathedral said, “It’s another step in making our visitor experience more engaging, accessible and immersive. When we launched on Bloomberg Connects, we became the first cathedral in the UK and Europe to join the platform. 

"Since then we’ve continued to develop the guide, using audience insights and visitor behaviour to shape new content that genuinely enhances a visit.

"What started with just 7 audio stops has now grown to 68, covering everything from our architecture and stained glass to exhibitions, artworks, hidden stories and now our Tower Experience.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see the guide evolve into something that helps thousands of visitors explore the Cathedral in a deeper, more meaningful way, while also making our interpretation more accessible to audiences from around the world.”

Coventry Cathedral launched its new digital guide on 25 May in conjunction with the 64th anniversary of its consecration.

Dr Andrew Hines, Coventry Cathedral’s Head of Heritage and Interpretation, said, “We are living through a time of fragmentation in our communities. Heritage sites offer rare spaces of common ground - places where people can encounter each other’s stories and reflect on their own.”

Dr Hines said the new digital guide served to open up the cathedral, not only for locals, but for the wider world.

“At a time when there is such pride and momentum across the city, this feels like the perfect moment to invite people to reconnect - with place, with history, and with one another. This is about access, inclusion, and meaningful connection, at the heart of our mission of reconciliation," he said. 

67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings
$23.99 $29.99
24% OFF
Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA
$15.29 $19.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz
$14.99 $29.99
32% OFF
Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count
$13.59 $19.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks
$15.99 $19.99
17% OFF
Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings
$21.59 $25.99
28% OFF
Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA
$14.39 $19.99
50% OFF
Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training
$11.99 $23.99
27% OFF
AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)
$13.83 $18.99
65% OFF
GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up
$13.29 $37.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
On seeing
On seeing

Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on how a curse can actually be a blessing in disguise.

Gloucester Cathedral awarded £250m to restore world's oldest fan-vaulted cloisters
Gloucester Cathedral awarded £250m to restore world's oldest fan-vaulted cloisters

Gloucester Cathedral is believed to have been the first to adopt "fan vaulting".

Kurdish pastor released from Syria after two weeks in detention
Kurdish pastor released from Syria after two weeks in detention

Pastor Hassan was advised to go back to Lebanon for his own safety.

Most adults in England and Wales not in a traditional marriage
Most adults in England and Wales not in a traditional marriage

The Coalition for Marriage has criticised plans to give the "rewards of marriage" to the unmarried.

Today's Top Deals

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings

$23.99
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA

$15.29
$19.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz

$14.99
$29.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count

$13.59
$19.99 32% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks

$15.99
$19.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings

$21.59
$25.99 17% OFF
View Deal

Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA

$14.39
$19.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training

$11.99
$23.99 50% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)

$13.83
$18.99 27% OFF
View Deal

GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up

$13.29
$37.99 65% OFF
View Deal