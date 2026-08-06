Christians celebrate St Francis of Assisi’s legacy of peace 800 years on with pilgrimage

Obianuju Mbah
pilgrims, pilgrimage
The pilgrims are making their way to London over several weeks. (Photo: Bishopthorpe Palace)

A group of Franciscan Christians are walking hundreds of miles across England this summer as part of a peace pilgrimage commemorating 800 years since the passing of St Francis of Assisi.

Organised by the Society of St Francis, the pilgrimage began in Alnmouth, Northumberland, on July 17 and is making its way through towns and cities across northern England before concluding in London.

The route includes stops in Manchester, York, Newcastle, Leeds, Durham and Bradford. 

Pilgrims also stopped at Bishopthorpe Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of York, for a time of prayer on Saturday, August 1.

The pilgrimage is taking place to celebrate the life and legacy of St Francis, particularly in respect of his commitment to peace and reconciliation.

Offering his support, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell said the journey reflected the Christian calling to be peacemakers: “This pilgrimage is a wonderful reminder that Christ’s peace starts with each of us.” 

Sister Judi from the Society of St Francis said this year’s pilgrimage carries particular significance because it celebrates the 800th anniversary of the saint’s “transitus” - the Christian remembrance of his death.

“Francis was very much about bringing peace, and the theme of peace is especially urgent for our world today,” she said.

“We hope the pilgrimage will be an outward sign of peace, openly showing that we long for peace, and encouraging others to do what they can to help this."

She added that walking alongside others often creates opportunities for meaningful conversations and reflection.

“It’s often easier to talk when walking alongside others, rather than across a meeting room," she said.

“Pilgrimages can be life changing, and being out in nature can help to refocus our minds and bring healing and wholeness.”

The pilgrimage is open to anyone wishing to take part, whether for a few miles or a longer stretch of the route, as well as those who wish to attend prayer gatherings, services or offer encouragement to those taking part. 

Archbishop Cottrell said he would be praying for Sister Judi and all those taking part in the pilgrimage, expressing his hope that the journey would inspire “us all to bring peace and hope to our communities.”

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