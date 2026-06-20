Five Christian footballers using football’s biggest stage to point people to Christ

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The World Cup is underway, capturing the attention of millions of fans across the globe. Every four years, the tournament sparks passion, drama and national pride, creating unforgettable moments. Yet amid the goals, trophies and celebrations, some players are using football’s biggest stage to point beyond themselves and give glory to God.

For these footballers, faith is not simply a private belief reserved for Sundays. It shapes how they handle success, respond to setbacks and use their platform. Here are five Christian players to watch at this summer’s World Cup.

Marc Guéhi (England)

England defender Marc Guéhi has become one of the most respected defenders in world football. Born in the Ivory Coast before moving to the UK as a child, Guéhi was spotted by a Chelsea scout at the age of six and developed through the club’s academy system.

After a successful spell at Crystal Palace, where he captained the club to FA Cup success in 2025, Guéhi moved to Manchester City and is a key figure for England's national team at the 2026 World Cup.

His Christian faith has been central to his life from an early age. His father, John Guéhi, pastors a church in South London, and Marc has often spoken about the influence of his upbringing. He regularly has Bible verses inscribed on his boots, including Isaiah 54:17: “No weapon forged against you will prevail.”

Guéhi made international headlines when he wrote “Jesus loves U” on a Rainbow Pride captain's armband during a Premier League fixture. While the gesture resulted in a reprimand from the Football Association, it also sparked widespread discussion about faith, freedom of expression, and Christian witness in professional football.

Bukayo Saka (England)

Few players have captured the hearts of England supporters quite like Bukayo Saka. Born in London to Nigerian parents, Saka came through Arsenal’s academy and has become one of the club's brightest stars, helping them secure the Premier League title during the 2025-26 season.

Internationally, Saka has been a crucial player for England, featuring in the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals and scoring three goals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite his rapid rise, Saka consistently places his faith above football. In an interview during the 2022 World Cup, he said: “It's really important to obviously have the presence of God in me all the time, and it gives me more confidence that God’s plan is perfect so I can go on the pitch and know that God has my back.”

Saka has repeatedly spoken about the importance of his Christian faith and the role it plays in every area of his life. At Arsenal, he has been part of a group of Christian players affectionately known as the “Bible brothers,” alongside Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke. Teammates have often noted how his faith influences his attitude, humility and character both on and off the pitch.

Christian Pulisic (United States)

Nicknamed “Captain America,” Christian Pulisic has become the face of American soccer.

Raised in Pennsylvania, Pulisic moved to Germany as a teenager and developed at Borussia Dortmund, where he emerged as one of the Bundesliga's most exciting young talents. A transfer to Chelsea followed in 2019, and since joining AC Milan in 2023 he has become one of Serie A’s standout attacking players.

For the United States men's national team, Pulisic has already established himself among the country’s greatest players, becoming one of its leading goalscorers and helping guide the team into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup with a decisive goal against Iran.

Throughout his career, he has frequently spoken about his dependence on God. After a Champions League match in 2021, Pulisic said: “I've had to continue to prove myself over and over again. But, as always, I reach out to God and He gives me strength. With that behind me, nothing can stop me, really.”

His comments reflect a recurring theme among many Christian athletes: confidence rooted not in personal ability alone, but in trust in God's presence and purpose.

Alisson Becker (Brazil)

Brazil has produced some of football's greatest players, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker is widely regarded as one of the best in his position.

Alisson began his career with Internacional in Brazil, winning the Campeonato Gaúcho in 2014 and 2015 before moving to Roma in Italy in 2016. His performances earned him a transfer to Liverpool in 2018 for what was then a world-record fee for a goalkeeper. Since arriving at Anfield, the team has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, while also receiving the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award.

Now Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper for a third consecutive World Cup, Alisson remains outspoken about his faith. Writing about his Christian journey, he explained: “Real faith came to me later in life. Faith is not something that can be seen, or even put into words. It is a force that is more powerful than just a feeling of emotion, or a slogan. It is the complete trust in the Son of God, Jesus Christ.”

His faith is evident beyond public statements. In 2020, Alisson baptised Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino in the swimming pool at his home. He has also spoken about the difference between religion and a personal relationship with Christ, saying: “I'm not religious. I'm a follower of Christ. Religion is often tied to traditions that have clouded the true message of Christianity. Jesus is far greater than religion.”

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)

At just 21 years old, Noah Sadiki represents one of the rising stars of this World Cup.

Born in Brussels, Sadiki progressed through Anderlecht's academy before spells with Union Saint-Gilloise and Sunderland. Since joining Sunderland in 2025, he has quickly adapted to Premier League football and earned praise for his energy, athleticism and technical ability.

Although he represented Belgium at youth level, Sadiki chose to play internationally for the Democratic Republic of Congo. The 2026 tournament marks a historic moment for the nation, which is making its first World Cup appearance since 1974, when it competed as Zaire.

Sadiki is also unapologetic about his Christian faith. “I feel well talking about my faith because it's giving me peace and I thank every day my Lord and Savior to give me another day to enjoy the sport I did since I was young,” he said.

Following his first Africa Cup of Nations appearance, journalists asked him about the secret behind his strong performances. Rather than giving a lengthy answer, Sadiki simply held up his Bible.

Final thoughts

The World Cup is often a showcase of extraordinary talent, national pride and sporting drama. Yet for these players, the tournament is also an opportunity to bear witness to something greater than football.

Whether through Bible verses on boots, public testimonies, baptisms, post-match interviews or simple acts of gratitude, these players remind fans that faith and sport do not have to exist in separate worlds.

As millions tune in to watch the action unfold, they will be hoping to lift football’s most coveted trophy. But they are also among a growing number of players seeking to use the world's biggest sporting stage to point people towards Christ.