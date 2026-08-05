£1.4m appeal to save York Minster's Rose Window from climate change

Staff writer
The Rose Window at York Minster
The Rose Window at York Minster is to undergo restoration. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

York Minster has launched an appeal for funds to conserve its iconic Rose Window, which is feared to be at risk from the impact of climate change.

In 1984 lightning struck the South Transept causing a fire that exposed the window to temperatures as high as 450 degrees centigrade. The incident left the window with approximately 40,000 cracks in its 73 panels.

While experts were able to stabilise the window, a survey in 2025 suggested that climate change could be posing a threat to the window’s future. The report noted that high levels of ultraviolet and infrared radiation, as well as higher levels of moisture are damaging the surfaces of the glass and contributing to a gradual degradation in the window’s materials and the surrounding stone.

The launch of the fundraising project on 1 August coincided with Yorkshire Day. A target of £1.4m has been set.

Donations have already come in, including from The Julia Rausing Trust, named after the philanthropist who died in 2024. 

Speaking to The Press, Dr Marie Groll, director of the York Glaziers Trust, said, "The Rose Window is considered by many to be the jewel in the crown of York Minster's priceless stained-glass collection.

"Whilst the work of my predecessors has held up remarkably well, we can now halt the decay we are seeing today from UV and IR radiation.

"As conservators, we have a duty of care to the Minster, its heritage, and the people of York to ensure this remarkable window continues to stand proudly over our city."

The restoration project will involve the installation of a new layer of external glazing that will act as a “sacrificial barrier” and so protect the original glass from damaging radiation.

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