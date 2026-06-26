Christians warn proposed 'conversion therapy' ban is an attack on free speech

Staff writer
lgbt transgender flag
 (Photo: Unsplash)

The Evangelical Alliance and The Christian Institute have warned against plans for a ban on so-called 'conversion therapy', saying the plans risk criminalising parents and infringing on the freedoms of speech and religion.

The Evangelical Alliance said it stood firmly against attempts to change a person’s sexuality by force or coercion, but added that existing laws already protect against any such actions.

It warned that the government’s draft proposals, published on Thursday, are so vague and unclear they could be used to criminalise parents having conversations with their children, or similar interactions in a church setting.

The Christian Institute raised similar points and has previously argued that a ban on conversion therapy would likely be impossible to implement without trampling on the right to free speech. It is this legal reality that caused the Conservative Party to drop their own efforts to ban conversion therapy.

The Free Speech Union has said a ban would likely be detrimental to free speech and could “prevent medical professionals and parents from having good-faith, exploratory conversations with gender-confused children".

Reacting to the government’s latest draft, Peter Lynas, UK director of the Evangelical Alliance, said, “The proposed conversion practice legislation is deeply concerning and is underpinned by the threat of up to five years in prison.

"The proposals fundamentally undermine the role of parents and carers while also ignoring freedom of religion and belief. The definition of abusive practices is entirely subjective and could leave a wide range of people at risk of prosecution even years later.

“We are disappointed that the concerns we have consistently raised have been ignored and we will work with others to challenge these proposals.”

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of the Christian Institute, warned, “After eight years and five Prime Ministers, is this the best draft they can come up with? The Bill would see parents, professionals and pastors having to answer to the police for innocent conversations that trans activists claim are ‘abusive’. It’s wide open to misuse.”

Suella Braverman MP has also hit out at the proposals, saying they would penalise "desperate parents" for simply trying to "protect their children from transgender ideology and puberty blockers".

"I’ve met families in tears because their adult child regrets their decision and wants to reverse the mastectomy and effects of testosterone on their voice," she said on X. 

"A conversion therapy ban will criminalise those who love their children. Just for loving their children. I know Starmer is desperate for a legacy but this is shameful."

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