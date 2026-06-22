Christians praying for the nation and next prime minister after Starmer resigns

Sir Keir Starmer (Photo: Faith in Labour)

Christians are praying for Sir Keir Starmer and Britain's next prime minister following his resignation today after a loss of support inside Labour and sustained pressure to leave Downing Street.

Starmer came to office in 2024 with Labour riding high from a landslide victory in the last General Election, but under Starmer the party has been unable to capitalise on that success and faced disappointing results in recent local elections and as well as falling approval ratings.

He steps down just shy of two years into his term, although he will stay on temporarily while a successor is chosen. Andy Burnham is the favourite to replace him.

Alicia Edmund, Head of public policy, Evangelical Alliance, said, "The nation looks towards Westminster and finds the office of prime minister in a state of transition and upheaval yet again.

"As the media focuses its headlines on political manoeuvring within the Labour Party and 10 Downing Street, it is vital that the UK church looks to the Lord for His wisdom and discernment over how to serve well in a time of political and national instability.

"Sir Keir Starmer's resignation is the sixth prime minister in 10 years. This is a time to lament the state of our politics and its impact on the nation; may the church call on the Lord for his mercy and grace.

"Let us also pray for those in government, particularly Christian advisers in significant roles, that they would discern the Lord's leading at this time and seek the welfare of all in this transition."

The Evangelical Alliance has released a prayer asking for God's wisdom and guidance at this time.

Dear Lord,

We thank you that you rule over nations and your governance is one of peace, righteousness and justice.



As we adjust to news of Sir Keir Starmer, the prime minister, resigning we ask you would be with those in positions of leading the nation during a transition of leadership.



We ask for your wisdom at this time and for godly guidance for our nation.



May your church continue to play a key role in modelling unity in local communities and caring for those most in need at this time.



Amen

Bishop Mike Royal, General Secretary of Churches Together in England, said he was praying for Starmer and his successor.

“Churches Together in England is deeply grateful for the engagement of the outgoing Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, with Christian leaders," he said.

"Whether it’s been gatherings at Christmas and Easter or interfaith conversations during Interfaith Week, the door of No 10 has always been open to tap the wisdom of faith leaders.

"Sir Keir’s departure is a reminder of the pressures of being the Prime Minister. We will continue to pray for him and his dear family and for the person who succeeds him."

Christians on the Left thanked Sir Keir for his leadership of the Labour Party and his two years as Prime Minister.



"His resignation speech was marked by dignity, humility, and a deep sense of public service. At moments of political change, the tone we set matters, and his words reflected a commitment to both the Party and the country he has served," it said.



"Over the past six years, Keir has led Labour through a period of significant renewal and change, returning the Party to government and setting out a vision of public service rooted in stability and responsibility. His leadership has been defined by perseverance and a determination to serve the national interest in challenging times.



"Politics can be all-consuming, and leadership carries a profound personal cost. Today, our thoughts and prayers are with Keir and his family as they navigate this transition. As the party enters a new chapter, we encourage all Labour members to approach the coming weeks with grace, generosity, and unity. The challenges facing our country are too great for division or bitterness.



"Our hope and prayer is that Labour emerges from this transition stronger and more united, ready to continue the work of building a fairer, more compassionate society. Our hope for the country is the same: that we move forward together, with renewed purpose and a shared commitment to the common good."

Andy Flannagan, executive director of Christians in Politics, cautioned Christians against putting politics before faith and suggested that the Prime Minister's resignation is an opportunity to reflect on the current state of political engagement in the UK, particularly online.

"The events of the last decade beg the question, 'Is social media and the wider online space making us ungovernable?'. The challenge is not limited to politics. I hear from church leaders up and down the country how their churches are becoming practically ungovernable," he said.

Flannagan said that whereas previously church leaders reported a level of "sane disagreement on political issues" in their congregations, this has turned to fears that more people are being "radicalised by an unbridled online environment where outrage trumps truth".

"Disagreements become visceral and angry. There is a biblical term for what is happening and it is idolatry. Politics, like all idols, starts out as a good thing, just like money or sex. So we can encourage folks in its direction, but the online environment is causing people to give their unthinking devotion to a cause or leader," he said.

"The immediate knee-jerk response of the tribe wins over the pause to pray, consult scripture, the community or check sources.

"That’s unthinking devotion – the very definition of idolatry. Yes please still get involved in a tribe to be salt and light, but don’t lose your identity to the tribe. Don’t grab so hard for a secondary identity that your fist becomes clenched. Your primary identity is in Christ."