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Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on repentance and its connection with relationships.

In Judaism we believe that during the month of Elul and continuing throughout the 10 Days of Repentance, from Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) to Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), G-d moves closer to us.



The 40 day period between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is a time of acceptance, of which it has been said, ‘Seek the Lord whenever and wherever He can be found; call to Him when He is near' (Isaiah 55:6).

This is the opening thought in the Haftorah reading for the last Shabbat in the month of Elul, before Rosh Hashanah, which takes place on the 1st of Tishri. It appears in Isaiah 55:6-56:8, the final Haftorah of Comfort.

It is believed that at this special time prayer is at its most effective, especially the penitential prayers of Selichot to be uttered at night, when services are not usually held.

A fresh start is needed; habits become novel approaches; the familiar is looked at with a fresh perspective, as if we were not only seeing G-d’s creation, but also ourselves, for the very first time.

Jolted out of our regular routine and aware of the imminence of Divine Judgment, every one of us must come to the frightening and yet liberating awareness of our complete dependence on G-d.

This principle is reflected in the prominence assigned to women in the scriptural portions read at the Rosh Hashanah service.

The first day’s Torah reading deals with Sarah, the wife of Abraham and her handmaiden, Hagar (Genesis 21). The accompanying Haftorah tells of Hannah, mother of the prophet, Samuel (I Samuel 1:-2:10).

On the second day we read the Haftorah dealing with Rachel weeping over her children (Jeremiah 31: 1-19).

Our Sages tell us that the nine blessings recited as part of the additional service for Rosh Hashanah allude to the nine references to the Name of G-d in the famous prayer of Hannah (I Samuel 2).

For Hannah, motherhood was not enough; in her prayer Hannah vowed to that if she were granted a son she would dedicate him to the service of the Lord. She was vowing to dedicate her gift of childbirth to the furtherance of Jewish existence in the service of G-d.

Hannah was the first to call upon G-d as the Lord of Hosts. We are all called to serve G-d in our own way. And Samuel was to become a great prophet, as well as advisor to kings.

During the month of Tishri we call upon G-d, because it is through Him alone that we can attain self-realization. We ask Him special favours in order to serve Him.

As well as drawing nearer to G-d during this time, we must also draw closer to fellow-Jews.

We are compared to ‘sheep’ who pass before Him, i.e. as individuals, but also as a collective.

It is the time to forge new relationships and deepen already-existing ones. We should use our resources in the service of the larger community.

At this time we are ‘judged’ by G-d on our relations both with Him and with our fellow human beings. This is the meaning of the shofar call of the ram’s horn and the reawakening of communal activity after the summer holidays.

‘For in joy you shall go out and in peace you will be led forth (Isaiah 55:12).’