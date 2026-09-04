Church of England hopes to build 2,000 homes to ease housing crisis

Britain is experiencing a housing shortage. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Church of England has said that plans are afoot to build almost 2,000 new homes under a scheme known as the Archbishop’s Council Housing Project.

The project was established in 2024 and aims to help churches find ways to develop housing using surplus land or properties and so “lead by example” in helping to solve the housing crisis.

At the heart of the project are an architect, community housing specialist, town planner and church buildings officer, who travel up and down the country giving advice and assistance to parishes looking to participate.

The project also provides financial assistance. So far the specialist team has given advice and support to 85 parishes, while £1.2 million has been given in grants to 54 projects around the country.

Most projects are in the early stages still, looking at viability and preparing planning applications.

Also involved is the Church Development Agency, essentially the property development arm of the Church of England. At present there are 42 churches in 10 dioceses receiving technical expertise from the agency, 15 of which have been given grants under the new project.

If given the go-ahead, over 1,000 affordable homes will be built with help from the agency, rising to 1,952 when including proposals under the new project and the Church Housing Association.

The initiative was sparked by a 2021 report by the Archbishops' Commission on Housing, Church and Community that recommended the Church “lead by example” in tackling the housing crisis by developing affordable housing on its own land.

Bishop of Chelmsford, Guli Francis-Dehqani, said, “Housing projects can have a catalytic effect on participating churches; not only do they provide much-needed homes, they also provide missional opportunities and strengthen the church’s reputation in the community.

“They can unlock resources for ministry through a capital sum or income stream. We are starting to realise the huge potential for housing projects to sustain and even grow our local churches."