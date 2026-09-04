Apology issued after anti-immigration protesters confront clergyman inside church

Staff writer
Doncaster Minster
A protester and police officers inside Doncaster Minster. (Photo: Facebook/ActivePatriotUK)

The organiser of a Unite the Right UK demonstration has apologised after a tense stand-off between some of its supporters and a senior clergyman.

Police had to guard the Rev Canon Dr Richard Firth, Vicar of Doncaster Minster, after protesters against illegal immigration entered the church and accused him of deliberately using bell-ringing to disrupt speeches outside.

Video footage of the confrontation showed Canon Firth denying the claim and telling the group, “It’s Saturday. The bell ringers practise on Saturday.” 

Members of Unite The Right UK had processed through Doncaster High Street waving flags and holding anti-immigration banners before gathering outside the church for speeches. 

In a clip shared on Facebook by Active Patriot UK, one man inside the church can be heard asking Canon Firth why, as a Christian, he had joined a counter-protest. 

The man confronting him in the church can be heard saying, "You seem to be very happy to be at a counter-protest and yet you're supposed to be a Christian preacher. Yet you clearly don’t support British values and you don’t support Britain, because you’re happy to see this country being invaded.”

Police then move in between the protesters and the canon. Images shared by Active Patriot UK show a heavy police presence around the minster and officers blocking the doorway. 

Unite The Right UK spokesperson Steve Dand has issued a video statement condemning the actions of the people in the video. 

“I want to clarify a few things about the march on Saturday which we at Unite The Right UK are not happy about," he said. 

“We’re not happy that people entered the church to confront the vicar.

“We know that the vicar attended the counter protest - we weren’t impressed that happened - but that doesn’t give people the right to enter that church and confront him about it.

“These auditors do not represent Unite The Right UK.

“They have nothing to do with us. I don’t condone what they did.

“Entering a house of God and confronting the vicar was out of order - it should never have happened. I will personally apologise to the vicar for what was done.”

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Apology issued after anti-immigration protesters confront clergyman inside church
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