Banksy exhibition could save struggling cathedral

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

An Essex-based art gallery owner has offered to loan some of his impressive collection to St Davids Cathedral as part of an attempt to save the historic building from financial ruin.

St Davids Cathedral dates back to the sixth century, however last month the results of a visitation were published, suggesting the historic church is in dire straights both financially and spiritually.

The visitation concluded that the depletion of financial reserves, ongoing deficits and the loss of support from the diocese meant that the cathedral could become insolvent within two years. A serious strategy to reverse the trend has not yet been developed.

On the spiritual level the cathedral was criticised for an apparent lack of unity and prayer among the leadership, with working relationships described as “strained”. In terms of the spiritual care of the believers, the visitation concluded there was “limited awareness of the needs and well-being of its congregation”.

Another point raised by the visitation was that many locals felt the cathedral catered more to tourists than to them.

John Brandler, a 71-year-old art gallery owner, hopes to be able to ease some of the cathedral’s financial problems.

Brandler has offered to lend the cathedral 28 pieces by street-artist Banksy as well as artwork by more traditional figures like Constable and Gainsborough. Works by Damien Hurst and Tracey Emin will also be made available.

The plan is to hold a temporary art exhibition in a bid to boost visitor numbers. According to The Telegraph, Brandler said he was “mortified” that “such an important historic building could be allowed to become bankrupt”.

Brandler said he had yet to receive a reply from the cathedral.