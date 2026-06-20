Banksy exhibition could save struggling cathedral

Staff writer
St Davids Cathedral
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

An Essex-based art gallery owner has offered to loan some of his impressive collection to St Davids Cathedral as part of an attempt to save the historic building from financial ruin.

St Davids Cathedral dates back to the sixth century, however last month the results of a visitation were published, suggesting the historic church is in dire straights both financially and spiritually.

The visitation concluded that the depletion of financial reserves, ongoing deficits and the loss of support from the diocese meant that the cathedral could become insolvent within two years. A serious strategy to reverse the trend has not yet been developed.

On the spiritual level the cathedral was criticised for an apparent lack of unity and prayer among the leadership, with working relationships described as “strained”. In terms of the spiritual care of the believers, the visitation concluded there was “limited awareness of the needs and well-being of its congregation”.

Another point raised by the visitation was that many locals felt the cathedral catered more to tourists than to them.

John Brandler, a 71-year-old art gallery owner, hopes to be able to ease some of the cathedral’s financial problems.

Brandler has offered to lend the cathedral 28 pieces by street-artist Banksy as well as artwork by more traditional figures like Constable and Gainsborough. Works by Damien Hurst and Tracey Emin will also be made available.

The plan is to hold a temporary art exhibition in a bid to boost visitor numbers. According to The Telegraph, Brandler said he was “mortified” that “such an important historic building could be allowed to become bankrupt”.

Brandler said he had yet to receive a reply from the cathedral.

The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work
$0 $0
50% OFF
All-Weather HDPE Plastic Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder – Navy Blue
$70 $139.99
50% OFF
7-Color LED Red Light Therapy Mask for Face and Anti-Aging
$29.99 $59.99
49% OFF
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - 480W/45Kpa Powerful Stick Vacuum with LED Smart Touch Screen
$55.99 $109.99
20% OFF
Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes for Dogs & Cats - 400 Count Extra Large Coconut Scented Grooming Wipes
$24.79 $30.99
49% OFF
MANSPOT Electric Pubic Hair Trimmer - Waterproof Body and Groin Shaver for Men and Women (Black)
$20.39 $40
25% OFF
Lick-Safe Dog Paw and Nose Balm Stick - All-Natural Moisturizer with Coconut Oil for Dry, Cracked Pads and Snout
$11.69 $15.59
77% OFF
Men's Quick Dry Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt - High Elasticity Slim Fit Athletic Top (Runs Small)
$6.99 $29.99
46% OFF
Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Multi-Sport
$12.95 $23.99
50% OFF
NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater
$18.5 $36.99
48% OFF
G Gradual Men's 7-inch Workout Running Shorts - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Comfort
$12.91 $24.99
30% OFF
NOVETE Under Sink Water Filter - 3 Years, 30,000 Gallons, High-Efficiency Filtration
$41.99 $59.99
50% OFF
HDPE All-Weather Adirondack Chair with Built-In Cup Holder - Tool-Free Assembly (Grey)
$69.99 $139.99
60% OFF
HOMETUK Clear Plastic Storage Bins with Dividers - 3-Pack Stackable Acrylic Organizer Containers for Fridge and Pantry
$19.99 $49.99
58% OFF
G Gradual Men's Fishing Shirt - UPF 50+ Lightweight Short Sleeve Button Down with Zipper Pockets
$14.99 $35.99
55% OFF
Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)
$49.99 $110.99
61% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets
$14.99 $37.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
61% OFF
Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor
$69.3 $179.99
50% OFF
MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator
$39.97 $79.95
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
TV’s ‘Pilgrimage’ series wins special award
TV’s ‘Pilgrimage’ series wins special award

‘Pilgrimage,’ the TV series that brings together a group of celebrities and invites them to walk together to a religious site, has won a Special Award for its contribution to encouraging understanding between different faiths and outlooks.

Difficult choices in a dangerous world
Difficult choices in a dangerous world

John Healey’s resignation exposes difficult questions about Britain’s security - and invites Christians to reflect on defence, justice, and where true hope is found.

Five Christian footballers using football’s biggest stage to point people to Christ
Five Christian footballers using football’s biggest stage to point people to Christ

Amid the goals, trophies and celebrations, some players are using football’s biggest stage to point beyond themselves and give glory to God. 

New study links marriage to lower rates of family breakdown
New study links marriage to lower rates of family breakdown

A new study concludes that marriage strengthens family stability, challenging long-standing assertions that it is the same as cohabitation.

Today's Top Deals

The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work

$0
$0 0% OFF
View Deal

All-Weather HDPE Plastic Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder – Navy Blue

$70
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

7-Color LED Red Light Therapy Mask for Face and Anti-Aging

$29.99
$59.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - 480W/45Kpa Powerful Stick Vacuum with LED Smart Touch Screen

$55.99
$109.99 49% OFF
View Deal

Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes for Dogs & Cats - 400 Count Extra Large Coconut Scented Grooming Wipes

$24.79
$30.99 20% OFF
View Deal

MANSPOT Electric Pubic Hair Trimmer - Waterproof Body and Groin Shaver for Men and Women (Black)

$20.39
$40 49% OFF
View Deal

Lick-Safe Dog Paw and Nose Balm Stick - All-Natural Moisturizer with Coconut Oil for Dry, Cracked Pads and Snout

$11.69
$15.59 25% OFF
View Deal

Men's Quick Dry Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt - High Elasticity Slim Fit Athletic Top (Runs Small)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Multi-Sport

$12.95
$23.99 46% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater

$18.5
$36.99 50% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Men's 7-inch Workout Running Shorts - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Comfort

$12.91
$24.99 48% OFF
View Deal

NOVETE Under Sink Water Filter - 3 Years, 30,000 Gallons, High-Efficiency Filtration

$41.99
$59.99 30% OFF
View Deal

HDPE All-Weather Adirondack Chair with Built-In Cup Holder - Tool-Free Assembly (Grey)

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

HOMETUK Clear Plastic Storage Bins with Dividers - 3-Pack Stackable Acrylic Organizer Containers for Fridge and Pantry

$19.99
$49.99 60% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Men's Fishing Shirt - UPF 50+ Lightweight Short Sleeve Button Down with Zipper Pockets

$14.99
$35.99 58% OFF
View Deal

Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)

$49.99
$110.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets

$14.99
$37.99 61% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor

$69.3
$179.99 61% OFF
View Deal

MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator

$39.97
$79.95 50% OFF
View Deal