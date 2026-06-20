Latest assisted suicide bill faces uphill struggle

Staff writer
assisted suicide
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The latest attempt to bring back the assisted suicide is likely to fail, analysts believe, not only due to serious concerns about the bill itself but also because of the nature of its reintroduction and its impact on the governing Labour Party.

The Kim Leadbeater bill failed earlier this year after it ran out of parliamentary time. Now another Labour MP, Lauren Edwards has reintroduced the bill, opening the possibility that the Parliament Act may be used to force the controversial measure through.

The Parliament Act permits the House of Commons to bypass the Lords if it votes through the same piece of legislation twice in a row. The powers are rarely used.

The Leadbeater bill only narrowly passed the Commons and concerns about it have only increased since it faced scrutiny in the Lords. A range of medical and psychiatric bodies came out against the plans, while other campaigners warned about the possibility assisted suicide could be used against victims of domestic violence, people with eating disorders and army veterans.

A number of MPs who previously voted for the Leadbeater bill have indicated that they would not support attempts to use the Parliament Act to pass it in its latest form, among them former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and former Minister for Scotland Alistair Carmichael.

Labour itself is deeply divided over the issue. The Leadbeater bill was supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer but opposed by his then Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

The reintroduction of the bill has proved divisive, with many in Labour feeling it signals that party has the wrong priorities for the country.

Political blog Guido Fawkes reported Labour MP Adam Jogee saying that reintroducing the bill was “deeply divisive” and “insane”, while another, Emma Lewell, said, "Absolutely dismayed that the Assisted Dying Bill is being re-introduced. Not a single one of our major medical or professional bodies support it. A deeply flawed and dangerous bill that poses a real risk to the most vulnerable in our society.”

The winner of the recent Makerfield by-election, Andy Burnham, who is also tipped as a challenger for leadership of the party, has also hinted that he may oppose the bill.

Pro-life group Right To Life UK warned that prioritising assisted suicide would do little to help Labour’s position in the country.

Alisdair Hungerford-Morgan, CEO of the group said, “This new bill is likely to blow up any attempted Labour reset in the coming days under current or new leadership. It is difficult to think of anything more unwelcome, divisive or distracting at this time than bringing back a bill that is widely opposed by experts and vulnerable groups.”

“Using the Parliament Acts to force through a controversial Private Member's Bill that was not in the Government’s election manifesto would be unprecedented and unacceptable.

"It is striking that a number of MPs who previously supported the assisted suicide bill have already recognised this, and it is highly likely they are not alone.”

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