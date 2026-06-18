Christians urged not to 'demonise' each other over politics

Staff writer
england flag, Union Jack, British flag, britain, nationalism, immigration, right wing, far right
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pastor Jonathan Oloyede, founder of the National Day of Prayer & Worship, has issued an open letter calling upon Christians of all political persuasions to set aside their differences and follow the example of Christ in seeing the humanity in those they disagree with.

Oloyede, a convert from Islam, noted that the national conversation around a range of issues, from immigration to war and from government failures to economic injustice had become “increasingly heated”.

Conceding that much of the anger around such issues stems from genuine hurt and legitimate grievances, Oloyede warned that such anger threatened to further divide both the Church and wider society.

“Many people are hurting. Some are angry. Others are fearful. Many feel unheard, overlooked, or dismissed. Families are divided, friendships strained, communities fractured, and, sadly, even our churches are experiencing tensions that threaten our witness to the world," he said.

Oloyede reminded believers that no matter what their political persuasion, they should all be united in Christ and bound to follow his example as One who was willing to bridge political and social divides.

“As His followers, our calling is not merely to defend positions, win arguments, or secure victories in cultural debates. Our calling is to follow Him," he said. 

“This is the Lord who went to the house of Zacchaeus when others condemned him. This is the Lord who welcomed Nicodemus, even though he represented a religious establishment many distrusted.

"This is the Lord who delivered and restored the radioactive Mary Magdalene, spoke openly with the Samaritan woman despite centuries of ethnic hostility, and sat at the table with Matthew and sinners while others questioned His motives.

“Time and again, Jesus crossed boundaries that others refused to cross. He moved towards people whom society had written off. He listened to those who were misunderstood. He spoke truth without cruelty and demonstrated grace without compromising righteousness.”

His comments come in the face of the rising forces of Christian nationalism, as represented by the likes Tommy Robinson on the one hand, and feelings of frustration towards the perceived dominance of left-leaning liberalism in many of the UK's institutions, including the police and the Church of England hierarchy.

In an apparent reference to Robinson’s recent “Unite the Kingdom” rallies, Oloyede made a different call to Christians to "unite the Kingdom" in Christ.

“We will not all think alike on every issue. We will not arrive at identical conclusions on every political, social, or cultural question. Yet we have been united by something infinitely greater than our differences [Christ]. So, let’s unite the Kingdom!” he said. 

Oloyede called upon all believers to put a stop to rhetoric which “demonises fellow believers” and instead to seek understanding and reconciliation, even in cases where full agreement remains elusive.

“The world around us is desperately searching for hope, stability, truth, and love. What it needs to see is a Church so captivated by Christ that it reflects His character in every conversation and every disagreement," he concluded. 

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