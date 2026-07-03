Another Christian private school announces closure

Two more independent schools, one of them Christian, have announced they will be closing their doors.

They are Durham High School, which has a Christian ethos, and Ruthin School in Wales, which although not explicitly Christian has historic links with Gabriel Goodman who supported a project to translate the Bible into Welsh in the 16th century.

Ruthin is one of the oldest schools in the country, with a history that goes back to the 13th century. It was re-founded in 1574 by Goodman.

Having survived for centuries, the school said a combination of the VAT policy, rising national insurance, and the loss of its charitable status meant it was no longer financially viable.

Labour has faced strong criticism over its imposition of VAT on independent school fees. Estimates suggest the policy may have led to the closure of at least 100 independent schools, many of them Christian.

Durham School did not explicitly blame the VAT policy, but did explain that it was facing a £1.07 million deficit thanks to a reduction in the number of pupils.

Many private schools, particularly smaller ones aimed at those on lower incomes, have said the imposition of VAT on fees has been devastating, with many parents simply unable to afford the additional burden, leading many to pull their children out from independent schooling.

Critics have noted that Labour’s policy, which is ostensibly about equality, has actually ensured that private schooling remains the preserve of the rich, with lower income families effectively priced out. In short, Eton will continue to thrive, while its smaller competitors go under.

In an unusual twist, parents of students at Durham High School have accused the Chinese company that owns it of asset stripping, with parents saying that just a week before the announced closure, they had received assurances that rumours of closure were not true, The Times reports. Galaxy Global Education denies accusations of asset stripping and says it worked to keep the school open.

Galaxy Global previously announced in April it would be closing Malvern St James, another school in its portfolio. In a statement Malvern St James said Labour’s VAT policy was the driving force behind its closure.

The UK Supreme Court recently granted permission for a group of independent Christian schools, parents and pupils to appeal against the government’s decision to impose VAT on private school fees.