Christian teacher Enoch Burke released from prison after High Court order

Staff writer
Enoch Burke
Enoch Burke

Irish teacher Enoch Burke has been released from prison on the orders of the High Court in Dublin, ending the latest chapter in a long-running legal dispute that has drawn attention beyond Ireland.

Burke, an evangelical Christian and former teacher at Wilson's Hospital School in County Westmeath, has spent around 700 days in prison after repeatedly refusing to comply with court orders directing him to stay away from the school. 

He was suspended in August 2022 after a dispute arose with the school management over the introduction of a policy requiring that staff refer to a transgender student by their chosen pronouns, something he strongly objected to on grounds of conscience.

The dispute escalated when he continued to return to the school grounds despite being suspended and courts injunctions later ordering him to stay away. 

He has been in and out of prison since then for contempt of court and repeated breaches of court orders.

The legal standoff has been closely followed in Ireland, but opinions vary. While supporters see Burke as a principled defender of freedom of religion and conscience who should be commended for taking a clear stand against transgender-affirming policies, his critics - who include many Christians - have called his actions disrespectful and "un-Christian". They make the distinction that he was suspended and imprisoned for his behaviour, not his beliefs. His supporters say he should never have been imprisoned in the first place.

In ordering his release, the High Court said the circumstances had changed materially after Burke lost his appeal against his dismissal for gross misconduct, with the judge concluding that this development altered the context in which Burke's continuing imprisonment should be assessed. The court nevertheless remained critical of Burke's conduct.

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Christian teacher Enoch Burke released from prison after High Court order
Christian teacher Enoch Burke released from prison after High Court order

Irish teacher Enoch Burke has been released from prison on the orders of the High Court in Dublin, ending the latest chapter in a long-running legal dispute that has drawn attention beyond Ireland.

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