Release International changes name to Voice of Persecuted Christians

Staff writer
Voice of Persecuted Christians

Release International has changed its name to Voice of Persecuted Christians, in a move the group more accurately captures its work in speaking up for oppressed Christians and taking their stories and experiences to the UK Church.

For many years the phrase was the ministry's tagline and now the tagline has become the ministry's name.

The group’s CEO, Paul Robinson said of the change, “We believe the new name better reflects what our ministry is about: enabling the first-person voice of persecuted Christians to speak into the life of the church here in the UK.

“Over the years we have come to recognise that our relationship with persecuted Christians is not a one-way street: they give something to us, that speaks into our lives as Christians.

“As we truly hear the voice of persecuted Christians, their witness calls us to a deeper discipleship - to live Christ-centred lives, with a willingness to count the cost of serving Him and proclaiming the gospel, wherever we are."

Voice of Persecuted Christians began its work in 1968 and was established primarily to serve persecuted Christians living under the Communist regimes of the eastern Bloc.

One such was Richard Wurmbrand, a Romanian pastor who spent 14 years in prison. He wrote a book about his experiences called “Tortured for Christ”. Wurmbrand eventually left Romania, with the help of Norwegian Christians and made his way to the US, where he founded Voice of the Martyrs, which also works for the good of persecuted Christians.

Following the end of the Cold War, work began under the banner of Release International, which started serving the persecuted church in other parts of the world.

As of today the ministry is active in around 30 countries, with partners on the ground helping them to provide for the spiritual and practical needs of persecuted Christians.

Robinson added, “What we do - and how we do it - has not changed. We remain committed to loving and serving persecuted Christians. Yet, at the same time, we believe this ministry has something vital to offer the UK Church.”

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