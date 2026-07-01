BBC announces major four-part series exploring Jesus’s life and world 

Obianuju Mbah
BBC
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The BBC has commissioned a new four-part television series exploring the life of Jesus Christ, bringing together historical research, archaeological evidence and expert perspectives.

Airing on BBC Television and BBC iPlayer in 2027, the landmark production will explore the historical world in which Jesus lived, drawing on the Gospel accounts alongside the latest archaeological discoveries, academic research and technological advances.

The series has been authorised by the BBC’s Head of Specialist Factual, Jack Bootle, together with the BBC’s Head of Religion and Ethics for Television, Daisy Scalchi, and is being produced by Wonderhood Studios.

Scalchi said: “This series is testament to the BBC's commitment to religious programming that deepens our understanding of each other and the world around us.” 

Describing Jesus as “one of the most recognised and influential figures in human history,” Ms Scalchi said the series would revisit the historical evidence surrounding his life using recent scholarship and new insights.

It will combine cinematic storytelling with historical analysis to examine the political, social, cultural and religious world in which Jesus lived and the origins of the Christian movement.

Alongside contributions from leading historians, the programmes will also feature perspectives from Christian scholars as well as Jewish and Muslim faith leaders, exploring the enduring significance of Jesus’ life and legacy.

The series will be executive produced by Rory Wheeler, Samantha Anstiss and Tom Garton, with Annabel Hobley serving as showrunner and Owen Gower directing the series.

Garton, creative director at Wonderhood Studios, said the production would seek to place Jesus within the historical setting that shaped both his ministry and the emergence of Christianity.

He said the series would help viewers better understand the people, conflicts, places and beliefs of the first century while offering “ambitious” cinematic storytelling on a subject that continues to shape the modern world.

“Few lives have shaped the world as profoundly as that of Jesus Christ and, for Christians, he is far more than a figure of history: he is the Son of God,” he said.

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