Former Queen's chaplain: King Charles has betrayed his faith, office and subjects

Staff writer
King Charles
King Charles at a Christian Advent service. (Photo: ACN)

A former royal chaplain has accused King Charles III of betraying his faith, office and subjects by pledging to “protect the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation”.

Traditionally, British monarchs have borne the title “Defender of the Faith”. The title predates both the United Kingdom and the Anglican split from Rome, being conferred upon Henry VIII by Pope Leo X in 1521.

Many years prior to his ascension to the throne, King Charles indicated that he wished to be the defender of faith in general, rather than purely the Church of England, which he heads. In the end he kept the traditional wording at his 2023 coronation.

The apparent official shift in stance took place in the Sovereign Grant report 2025-26. In the 2024-25 report, where "Head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith" were listed among the King’s duties. In the latest report this has been changed to "His Majesty is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation."

Gavin Ashenden, who served as chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II from 2008 to 2017, said that in making the changes the King had downgraded the faith he swore to protect in his coronation oaths.

Writing on Substack, Ashenden said, “What appears to be an adjustment of his coronation oaths, is in fact a betrayal of his office, of his Christian faith, and that of his subjects."

Elaborating, Ashenden described the idea “that there are many gods and that they are all equal; you can adopt any one of them, or any combination of them, that you like” as an assault “against the authority of Jesus” and as “dangerous and inimical to Christ, to what He taught, and to those who follow Him".

Ashenden was for decades an ordained member of the Church of England. In 2017 he resigned his post as chaplain to the Queen so that he could give free public comment on Christianity. Soon afterwards he also resigned his Anglican orders and joined the Christian Episcopal Church. In 2019 Ashenden was received into the Catholic Church.

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Former Queen's chaplain: King Charles has betrayed his faith, office and subjects
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