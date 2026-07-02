When politics disappoints, where do we turn? 

J John
Houses of Parliament, Big Ben
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

An election takes place. A new leader emerges. Promises are made. Expectations rise. Supporters celebrate. Critics complain. Commentators speculate. And for a brief moment, it appears that a new chapter has begun.

Then reality arrives.

That is not cynicism. It is simply history.

Every generation seems tempted to believe that the right leader, the right party or the right policy will finally solve society’s deepest problems. We look to politics to bring security, prosperity, justice and stability. In many ways, that is understandable. Politics matters. Decisions made in parliament affect our schools, hospitals, communities, economy and countless aspects of daily life.

Good government is a gift. Bad government is a reminder to pray. But while politics is important, it was never designed to carry the weight of our deepest hopes. That is where disappointment often begins. The problem is not politics itself. The problem is expecting politics to do what it cannot do.

Governments can pass laws, but they cannot make people good. They can improve systems, but they cannot remove selfishness. They can build roads, but they cannot build character. They can increase prosperity, but they cannot guarantee peace.

The great challenge facing humanity has never merely been political. It has always been personal. Many years ago, the writer G.K. Chesterton was asked, ‘What is wrong with the world?’

His reply was disarmingly simple: ‘Dear Sir, I am.’ 

That answer cuts through a thousand political arguments. The deepest problem in the world is not simply ‘out there’. It is also ‘in here’. It is found within every human heart. The Bible has always been refreshingly realistic about this. It teaches that all of us are flawed. Which means every institution we create will also be flawed. Businesses. Schools. Churches. Governments. Anywhere human beings gather, imperfection arrives shortly afterwards.

One of the safest assumptions you can make in life is this: if human beings are involved, disappointment will eventually be involved too. That includes politicians. Now, before anyone accuses me of being anti-politics, let me be clear. Christians should care about society. We should vote. We should pray for our leaders. We should seek justice, defend the vulnerable and contribute positively to public life. 

The Bible tells us to pray for those in authority. But the Bible never tells us to worship them.

The psalmist writes: ’Don’t put your confidence in powerful people; there is no help for you there’ (Psalm 146:3 NLT).

That is not a command to withdraw from society. It is a warning against misplaced trust. Politics is important. But politics makes a terrible saviour.

The ballot box is important. Perhaps that is why political disappointment can feel so painful. Often, without realising it, we have asked politicians to carry hopes that only God can carry. We expect them to provide certainty in an uncertain world. We expect them to solve problems rooted deep within human nature. We expect them to create a kind of earthly paradise. But no prime minister, president, parliament or political party has ever been able to do that. Nor will they.

The Christian faith offers something different. It offers hope without illusion. It invites us to engage seriously with the world while remembering that our ultimate confidence lies elsewhere. Our hope is not anchored in opinion polls. It is not secured by election results. It is not determined by who occupies Downing Street, Westminster, Washington or any other seat of earthly power.

Our hope is anchored in Jesus Christ.

Prime ministers change. Governments change. Policies change. Public opinion changes. But Jesus Christ is ‘the same yesterday, today, and forever’ (Hebrews 13:8 NLT).

That truth gives Christians a unique perspective. We can care deeply without becoming consumed. We can disagree without becoming disagreeable. We can work for change without placing our faith in it. We can face uncertainty without losing hope. 

And perhaps that is exactly what our increasingly anxious world needs.

Not more outrage. Not more tribalism. Not more despair. After all, outrage is often little more than anger looking for an audience. And cynicism, though fashionable, has never fixed a single problem. What our world desperately needs is a deeper foundation. A steadier hope. A greater confidence.

So when politics disappoints, where do we turn? Not to cynicism. Not to despair. Not to endless frustration. We turn to Christ. The One who never breaks a promise. The One who never changes his character. The One whose wisdom is perfect, whose love is constant, and whose purposes cannot be thwarted.

Every election reminds us that politics is important. Every disappointment reminds us that politics is not ultimate. For while politicians may occasionally leave us shaking our heads, God never leaves us wondering whether he can be trusted. History is not ultimately in the hands of politicians. History is ultimately in the hands of God.

And that is very good news indeed.

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