AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards likely due to be released in August
Those anticipating the release of the Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Radeon RX Vega graphics cards might have to wait a little longer. Many believe that it would take at least two more months before the graphics processing units hit the market.
The company said that the next-gen Vega graphics card will not launch until SIGGRAPH 2017. Unfortunately, the event is set to kick off in Lost Angeles on July 30.
According to Tech Radar, there is also a possibility that the launch is just an initial reveal and not an actual launch. If all goes well, however, the AMD Radeon RX Vega will hit the shelves in early August.
If it's any consolation, PC World reported that AMD will keep its pledge to launch the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition on June 27. However, given that it is a card designed for "data scientists, immersion engineers, and product designers" gamers probably won't bother purchasing it.
AMD tried to showcase RX Vega's abilities by pairing dual graphics cards with a Ryzen Threadripper CPU. Using Bethesda's Prey at 4K resolution as the proving ground, the Vega's performance was definitely impressive.
However, the lack of any technical metrics particularly those showing frame rates did not do AMD any favors. Sure, it was amazing, but it was not anything new and it certainly did not give potential buyers any hints of the RX Vega's true potential.
With the gaming market as competitive as it is, being toe-to-toe with the nearest competitor isn't enough. If the AMD's GPUs can't beat Nvidia's flagship GTX 10-series cards in performance, the company might as well expect low sales numbers.
Still the fact that it will launch in an event like SIGGRAPH means that AMD is serious about its graphics processing unit (GPU). Gamers will just have to wait until August to find out if the AMD Radeon RX Vega is truly worth the wait.
-
The Mummy review: evil has never been so bad
Universal is attempting to move into the crowded hero marketplace by backing evil, and from this evidence it really doesn't offer a compelling experience for the viewer.
-
Paws for prayer: 7 amazing pictures of Jesus with animals
This week has been a huge and historic one on both sides of the Atlantic. These are serious times, and they demand heart warming silliness.
- The Mummy review: evil has never been so bad
- Paws for prayer: 7 amazing pictures of Jesus with animals
- After the election: 5 Bible verses that help us to pray
- Theresa May didn't win. She just lost less badly
- Afrikan Boy: The innovative music star talks faith, family and prayer
- 7 celebrities you might not have known are Christian
- 'They're not even people': Eric Trump's Democrat dismissal is everything that's wrong with politics
- God, apes, and confused creationists: Why Christians can't make science the enemy
- Why did people in the Old Testament tear their robes?
- Iraqi Christian girl kidnapped by ISIS returns home after 3 years missing
- Alleged abuser John Smyth is expelled from his church in South Africa
- AS IT HAPPENED: How the night of the general election unfolded
- Election Analysis: Corbyn the big tent revivalist, May preaching to the choir
- Theresa May didn't win. She just lost less badly
- Gay marriage in Scottish Episcopal Church: GAFCON announces 'missionary bishop' as split looms