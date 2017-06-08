AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards likely due to be released in August

Those anticipating the release of the Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Radeon RX Vega graphics cards might have to wait a little longer. Many believe that it would take at least two more months before the graphics processing units hit the market.

The company said that the next-gen Vega graphics card will not launch until SIGGRAPH 2017. Unfortunately, the event is set to kick off in Lost Angeles on July 30.

According to Tech Radar, there is also a possibility that the launch is just an initial reveal and not an actual launch. If all goes well, however, the AMD Radeon RX Vega will hit the shelves in early August.

If it's any consolation, PC World reported that AMD will keep its pledge to launch the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition on June 27. However, given that it is a card designed for "data scientists, immersion engineers, and product designers" gamers probably won't bother purchasing it.

AMD tried to showcase RX Vega's abilities by pairing dual graphics cards with a Ryzen Threadripper CPU. Using Bethesda's Prey at 4K resolution as the proving ground, the Vega's performance was definitely impressive.

However, the lack of any technical metrics particularly those showing frame rates did not do AMD any favors. Sure, it was amazing, but it was not anything new and it certainly did not give potential buyers any hints of the RX Vega's true potential.

With the gaming market as competitive as it is, being toe-to-toe with the nearest competitor isn't enough. If the AMD's GPUs can't beat Nvidia's flagship GTX 10-series cards in performance, the company might as well expect low sales numbers.

Still the fact that it will launch in an event like SIGGRAPH means that AMD is serious about its graphics processing unit (GPU). Gamers will just have to wait until August to find out if the AMD Radeon RX Vega is truly worth the wait.