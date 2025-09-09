What is Creationtide and why does it matter?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

As September arrives, so too does the Season of Creation, also known as Creationtide. From 1 September to 4 October, Christians around the world pause to pray, reflect, and act to observe this season.

But what exactly is Creationtide, and why does it matter for the Church today?

Let’s get right into it.

What is Creationtide?

Creationtide is an ecumenical season in the Church’s calendar that begins on the World Day of Prayer for Creation (1 September) and ends on the Feast of St Francis of Assisi (4 October). It is a time to celebrate God, give thanks for the beauty and abundance of the earth, and renew our commitment to care for creation.

At its heart, this season is a call to return to the biblical vision of creation as God’s gift and humanity’s responsibility - a reminder to Christians that caring for the natural world is not an optional extra, but central to our faith.

The services, outdoor worship, eco-themed liturgies, and climate projects you may see in your church at this time of year are all expressions of Creationtide.

Biblical Roots of Creationtide

From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible speaks richly of creation.

In Genesis, we are told that God created the heavens and the earth, and that everything He made was very good (Genesis 1:1, 31). God entrusted this beautiful world He created into our care. Humanity was placed in the garden “to work it and take care of it” (Genesis 2:15). This role was one of stewardship, not domination—a sacred responsibility and trust.

The Gospel of John (1:1-3,14) reveals Christ as the Word through whom all things were made. During His ministry, Jesus showed His authority over creation by calming storms, turning water into wine, multiplying food, and drawing spiritual lessons from seeds, birds, and flowers (Mark 4:30-41; John 2:1-11; Matthew 14:13-21; Matthew 13:3-9; Matthew 6:26, 28). In all these signs, He revealed the Father’s power, care and provision.

Throughout the Psalms, we see that creation is not just passive scenery but an active worshipper of God. Psalm 19:1 states, “The heavens declare the glory of God,” and Psalm 150:6 says, “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.” The earth itself praises God! Worship is not limited to just human voices or actions, the whole cosmos lifts praise to its Creator.

The Prophets go further, connecting creation with justice. When people turn from God, the earth itself suffers: “How long will the land lie parched… because those who live in it are wicked?” (Jeremiah 12:4). Even the animals were not spared when people sinned and disobeyed God (Hosea 4:3).

But when justice flows, creation flourishes. Amos (9:13-15) speaks of a day when “new wine will drip from the mountains and flow from all the hills.” This shows that sin and ecological breakdown go hand in hand, while faithfulness brings renewal for both people and land.

Apostle Paul continues this theme, describing that creation itself is “groaning,” longing for liberation and the restoration that will come with the revealing of the children of God (Romans 8:19-22). It is as though the whole earth waits in anticipation, straining toward freedom. Think of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia under the White Witch’s spell - trapped in endless winter until hope finally broke through. In the same way, creation waits for renewal.

Paul shows us that Jesus’ salvation is not limited to human souls but embraces the restoration of the entire created order. Even His resurrection took place in a garden, signalling new creation was already breaking into the old (John 19:41; John 20:14-15).

Finally, Revelation concludes the biblical story with a vision of hope. John sees “a new heaven and a new earth” (Revelation 21:1; Revelation 22), where the tree of life reappears and the river of life flows through the city of God, bringing healing to the nations. This is a vision of God dwelling with his people in a renewed creation.

From beginning to end, Scripture shows us that creation is not simply the backdrop for salvation’s story. It is woven into it, sharing in both the brokenness of sin and the hope of renewal in Christ.

Why Creationtide Matters Today

We live in a time of climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and environmental injustice. Against this backdrop, the Season of Creation is not merely symbolic - it is prophetic.

Creationtide reminds the Church that creation is God’s gift to us, not ours to abuse. Stewardship is part of discipleship. Caring for the earth is as much an act of worship as singing praise songs or praying. Hope is real. Just as God began the story in a garden, so it will end in a restored creation.

The Spirit of God is still at work, “renewing the face of the earth” (Psalm 104:30) and during Creationtide, we are invited to join in that renewal.