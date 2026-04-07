What do we know about Simon of Cyrene?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Easter may have passed, but some figures in the story stay with us long after the day itself. One of those is Simon of Cyrene - a man who appears for only a moment, says nothing, and then disappears. And yet, his story carries lessons we can hold onto all year round.

So, who was Simon of Cyrene and why does his brief appearance matter? Let’s take a closer look.

1) Simon was a real person at a real moment in history

In three Gospel accounts - Matthew, Mark, and Luke - Simon of Cyrene is introduced as the passer-by seized by the Roman soldiers and ordered to carry Jesus’ cross (Matthew 27:32; Mark 15:21; Luke 23:26). That detail alone is striking. In a narrative filled with crowds, soldiers, and bystanders, very few individuals are named. But Simon is.

Mark even adds that he was “the father of Alexander and Rufus” (Mark 15:21), an unusual detail that suggests his family may have been known in the early church. Some scholars even connect this Rufus to the one mentioned later by Paul in Romans 16:13.

In other words, Simon may not have been a random, forgettable figure. He may have been someone early Christians could point to and say, “He was there. You can ask him.”

2) Simon was from Cyrene - a foreigner drawn into the story

Simon is identified as being from Cyrene, a Greek-founded city (located in North Africa in modern-day Libya) that later came under Roman rule. By the time of Jesus, it also had a sizeable Jewish community. So, Simon may have been African, Jewish, or both, but Scripture doesn’t state this definitively. What is clear is that the Gospel writers intentionally highlight his foreign origin. And that’s worth pausing on.

At the very moment Jesus is walking toward the cross, it is a man from outside the immediate Jewish setting, a foreigner, who steps in to serve Him. As some reflections suggest, this detail may not be accidental. It quietly points to the global reach of the Gospel: that Jesus’ suffering and salvation were never meant for one group alone.

3) Simon’s call was sudden, costly, and not of his choosing

All three Gospel accounts make this clear: Simon did not step forward out of devotion or preparation. He was seized and compelled into service. Luke says he was simply “coming in from the country” (Luke 23:26), going about his day, when everything changed.

That is part of what makes his story so striking. Simon did not wake up expecting to carry a cross through a hostile crowd, surrounded by noise, humiliation, and pain. He was interrupted. The moment was sudden, uncomfortable, and costly.

And that is one of the most relatable parts of his story. Sometimes the moments that shape our lives most deeply are not the ones we would have chosen. They arrive unexpectedly. They disrupt our plans. They ask more of us than we feel ready to give.

Simon’s story reminds us that the call to follow Jesus, and to carry what is painful for His sake, does not always come on our terms. Sometimes obedience begins not with a willing step, but with an unwanted interruption. It stretches our capacity. It asks more of us than we anticipated.

The question is not always whether we chose the moment, but whether we will respond faithfully when it comes.

4) Simon carried the cross behind Jesus

Luke adds a small but powerful detail: Simon carried the cross behind Jesus (Luke 23:26). That wording echoes something Jesus had already said earlier: “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23).

Whether Luke intended us to make that connection or not, the image is hard to miss. Simon becomes a living picture of discipleship - walking behind Jesus, carrying a cross he did not choose, on a path marked by suffering. And in that sense, Simon may be the first person to quite literally live out Jesus’ call to “take up your cross and follow me.”

5) Simon’s help was both relief and part of the suffering

At first glance, Simon helping Jesus carry the cross feels like a moment of compassion. And in some ways, it is. Jesus, beaten and weakened, is no longer able to carry the cross alone. Simon’s involvement brings temporary relief.

But there’s another side to it. Simon’s help ensures that Jesus makes it to the place of crucifixion. In that sense, his assistance becomes part of the process that leads to the cross itself.

It’s a sobering reminder: sometimes helping Jesus - or following Him - doesn’t remove suffering. Sometimes, it brings us deeper into it, and through that, closer to Christ.

6) Jesus accepted help and that tells us something about Him

One of the most quietly profound details in this story is this: Jesus accepted help. The One who carries our burdens (Psalm 55:22) allowed someone else, in that moment, to help carry His. The Creator allowed His creation to step in.

And that reveals something essential about the nature of Christ. As one reflection puts it, this moment points to the humility of Jesus - who “emptied himself” and took on the form of a servant (Philippians 2:6-7).

God did not choose to display power in that moment. He chose weakness. And He allowed someone else to walk alongside Him in it.

Final thoughts: why Simon still matters

Simon of Cyrene appears for a moment and then he’s gone. No speeches. No follow-up story. No recorded words. And yet, he leaves us with a powerful picture.

Scripture does not tell us what became of him after the crucifixion and resurrection. Later tradition suggests he may have gone on to share the Gospel, even associating him with later Christian witness and martyrdom, but the Bible itself remains silent. What it preserves instead is this single, defining moment: Simon was there, and he carried the cross of Christ.

While Simon is not widely associated with a major feast day, he is remembered in Christian tradition, especially in the Stations of the Cross, and honoured as a saint in Eastern Orthodox and Eastern Catholic traditions, a quiet legacy that mirrors the brief but powerful role he played.

He shows us what it looks like to: be interrupted by God, carry what we didn’t choose, follow Jesus in costly, uncomfortable ways, and serve in moments that don’t feel significant at the time.

Simon didn’t set out to be part of the greatest story ever told. But he was there and he carried the cross. And because of that, he reminds us of something simple, but challenging: sometimes, following Jesus looks less like choosing a path and more like being willing when the path chooses you.