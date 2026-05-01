Tributes paid to Richard Harries, former bishop of Oxford

Richard Harries (Photo: Diocese of Southwark)

The late Richard Harries, the former bishop of Oxford, has been honoured following his passing earlier this week.

Born in 1936 and ordained as a priest in 1964, Harries served as Bishop of Oxford from 1993 until his retirement in 2006. Harries was a prolific author, with 26 books to his name, and was considered something of a liberal within the Church of England.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, described Harries’ death as a “great loss” for both the Church of England and the nation as a whole.

Writing on X, she said, “His wisdom, compassion and profound commitment to the common good will be missed in the Church, the House of Lords and beyond. As I pray for his family and all who mourn, I give thanks to God for a life so well lived in service to Jesus Christ. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

In a tribute to Harries, the Bishop of Southwark, Christopher Chessun, described Harries as “a rare example of a humane, intelligent and compassionate Anglicanism, serving the Church of England and the nation with great distinction”.

Following his retirement as bishop, Harries was granted a life peerage, meaning he could continue to serve in the House of Lords, albeit as a temporal rather than spiritual lord.

Chessun added that Harries “was a distinguished member of the House of Lords - I was present when he spoke for the last time at the end of March on the Assisted Dying Bill which he did with great authority and without a single note. His writings explored the implications of the Faith with searching conviction that was credible yet humble. I give thanks for his life and witness, and commend him as well as Jo and their family to your prayers at this time of loss.”

The Bishop of Kingston, Martin Gainsborough, said it had “been a privilege” to have Harries and his wife in a Kingston parish.

“I was conscious how we had in Bishop Richard one of the greats of Church of England bishops with such a distinguished episcopal and academic career. And yet I was struck by the humility with which he wore it. I give thanks for his life, witness and public service and pray for all who mourn his passing.”

Labour MP and former priest Chris Bryant shared his own personal experience of Harries, writing on X, “I’m very sorry to hear that Richard Harries has died. He was a lovely kind intelligent and spiritual man who served as Bishop of Oxford and a member of the House of Lords. Many will know his books or his radio appearances. But I knew him as the man who ordained me. RIP”.