Syrian Church leaders speak out after attacks on Christian property

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Syrian Church leaders have called for greater efforts to preserve peace and stability after attacks on homes, shops and cars in a predominantly Christian town.

The Associated Press (AP) reports that sectarian violence broke out in Al-Suqaylabiyah in Hama province after an argument between two men.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, with scores of men on motorcycles coming from the nearby Sunni town of Qalaat al-Madiq and attacking the property of Christians, AP reports.

Liyan Dweir's clothes shop was shot at during the attacks. He told AP that the attacks had created "a state of terror, fear, and panic".

The violence was eventually quelled by government forces, but hundreds of Christians marched through Al-Suqaylabiyah on Saturday demanding justice and security.

Syrian Patriarchs, His Holiness Mor Aphrem II and His Beatitude John X, condemned the violence in Al-Suqaylabiyah and said they were praying for peace and stability. They called for the dignity of all citizens to be respected.

Their comments followed a meeting in Damascus to discuss the state of Christians in Syria. The Church leaders said the meeting had addressed "with deep concern and a strong sense of responsibility, the challenges facing Syria - challenges that threaten the coexistence of its Muslim and Christian citizens".

They called for greater efforts to curb "the proliferation of uncontrolled weapons, to preserve security and stability, and to safeguard the dignity of all citizens without exception".

This, they said, "must be grounded in the principles of citizenship, equality in rights and duties, and respect for both personal and public freedoms."

As Christians prepare to mark Easter, the Patriarchs have "directed that celebrations be limited to prayers held within churches".

The violence has led to renewed questions about the government's ability to enforce law and order in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

While the government asserted tolerance for religious minorities, Christians have been living in fear since a suicide bomb attack last year on the Mar Elyas Greek Orthodox Church in which over 20 Christians were killed.

Last month Christian teacher Iman Jarrous, 47, was shot dead in Homs. Local Christians said she may have been mistaken for an Alawite.