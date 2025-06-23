Over 20 Christians killed in suicide bombing of church in Syria

Mar Elyas Greek Orthodox Church was filled with hundreds of worshippers when the suicide bomber struck. (Photo: International Christian Concern)

At least 22 Christians have been killed and dozens more injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a church in Syria.

The Islamic State (IS) has been blamed for the attack on the Mar Elyas Greek Orthodox Church, which is situated within the old Christian quarter of Damascus.

The attack happened during prayers on Sunday when the church was full of worshippers.

It is the first major atrocity to be committed in Syria by IS since former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was deposed in December.

Syria’s interior ministry said that the attacker entered the church and opened fire before detonating an explosive belt. Children are reported to be among the casualties.

International Christian Concern said it was the "first known suicide bombing targeting a church in Syria".

Father Youhanna Shehata, the parish priest of Mar Elyas, estimated that there were around 350 to 400 worshippers in the church at the time.

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa has condemned the attack as an attack on all Syrians.

David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland, said, "This is an appalling atrocity in Syria.

"The idea that anyone should be targeted for an horrific attack like this for any reason, let alone simply because of their faith is repellant.

"We can’t let evil win. My prayers are with those affected."