Christian teacher shot dead in Syrian sectarian violence

Iman Jarrous was killed in sectarian violence in Syria. (Photo: CSW)

Sectarian violence in Homs, Syria, has claimed the lives of a Christian and two Alawites.

Since the deposition of the government of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, the new government, led primarily by Al-Qaeda offshoot HTS, has struggled to maintain order.

While many were concerned that a group with Islamist leanings could spell serious trouble for Syria’s multicultural and multi-faith society, HTS insisted its intention was to create an inclusive country in which the various groups and communities were respected.

However, after well over a decade of civil war, Syria has no shortage of armed groups and the new government has failed to prevent serious instances of sectarian violence. Adding to the challenges is the fact that it still does not control the whole country.

On 18 February, an Alawite couple, Khidr Karakeet and his fiancée Nada Salem, were shot and killed by masked gunmen on a motorcycle. Just five days later a 47-year-old Christian school teacher, Iman Jarrous, was also shot and killed in the same part of town.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which supports persecuted Christians, said its sources on the ground indicated Jarrous may have been mistaken for an Alawite because she was not wearing a hijab.

Alawites are particularly hated by many in Syria partly because they are considered heretics, but also because the Assad government, and all the repression that went with it, was dominated by Alawites. In the early days of the civil war the chant “Christians to Beirut, Alawites to the coffin” could be heard regularly.

Speaking of the latest killings, Mervyn Thomas, founder and president of CSW, called on Syria to tackle violence and extremism.

“CSW extends deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of these heinous attacks," he said.

"We call on the Syrian government, once again, to galvanise efforts to combat extremism, sectarianism and hate speech, ensuring protection for all civilians, including vulnerable minority communities, and that perpetrators are brought swiftly to justice.”