Pro-lifers show Parliament harsh reality of abortion up to birth

A public education display by CBR UK on abortion outside Parliament. (Photo: CBR UK)

The Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform UK (CBR) has lamented the tragic decision by the House of Lords to vote in favour decriminalising abortion up to the point of birth in Britain.

During a debate on the issue in Parliament last week, CBR held a “public education display” outside the houses of parliament to demonstrate the graphic reality of late-term abortions.

The display featured images of aborted babies and a quote from the 19th century anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce: "You may choose to look the other way, but you can never again say you did not know."

The quote comes from one of Wilberforce’s speeches in the House of Commons, during which he detailed the many abuses associated with the transatlantic slave trade.

The House of Lords vote means that the decriminalisation of at-home abortions up to the point of birth only needs to pass through the Commons one more time before receiving royal approval and becoming law.

Under the changes coming in through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, the legal limit for abortion will stay at 24 weeks, meaning that medical professionals can only assist in abortions up to that point. However, should a woman terminate her pregnancy by herself after the 24-week limit, she will face no legal sanction.

CBR said, “The Crime and Policing Bill, the bill hijacked to bring in abortion decriminalisation, is in its final “ping pong” stage, where the two houses (Commons and Lords) must reach an agreement before it becomes law.

"Tragically the abortion amendment has been accepted by both houses. This will be the biggest change in abortion law since 1967 - brought in through the back door, with no public consultation or demand for.”

The group added, “It is now up to us, citizens of the UK, to be a voice for the babies and their mothers being deceived.”

Other amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill have received a mixed response from Christians. Some have praised attempts to crackdown on online pornography, while others have raised concerns about restrictions to the right to protest.