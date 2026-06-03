Concerns for Christian Afghans deported from Pakistan

A region near the Afghan-Pakistan border. (Photo: Open Doors)

Anti-persecution group Open Doors has warned that the mass deportation of Afghans from Pakistan could be putting Christian converts at risk.

Last year Pakistan deported approximately a million Afghans, most of whom were illegal migrants or refugees, and their children.

As well as enforcing immigration law, the deportations were at least partially motivated by security concerns, with many Afghans being suspected of links to the Taliban, Islamic militant groups, or just regular crime. Neighbouring Iran has taken similar steps for similar reasons.

Open Doors noted Christians are likely to be among the Afghans being deported from Pakistan, and that the consequences of being returned to a country under Taliban control could be deadly.

Conversion from Islam carries the death sentence in the country, while unaccompanied women or girls face a significant risk of sexual abuse, including in the form of forced marriage to a Muslim.

A local partner for Open Doors said, “Those under great risk once detained are the young, single or orphaned or those unaccompanied by a male relative (women and girls). The potential for sexual abuse or assault is extremely high.

"Men face torture and/or death when deported and discovered by the Taliban. Single mothers and widows are often forced into marriage with a Muslim.”

The source said that a number of Christians had been deported and that, subsequently, all contact with them had been lost.

Open Doors noted that, even remaining in Pakistan is not easy for Christians. Indeed, Pakistan is actually ranked higher on Open Doors' persecution index (8th in the world) than Afghanistan (11th).

In Pakistan, Christian and other minority girls are often abducted and raped and/or forcibly married and converted to Islam. Victims’ families often find the are unable or unwilling to help, sometimes even siding with the perpetrators.

In addition, blasphemy laws are sometimes used to provoke mob violence against Christians.