Pastor died after wooden arch fell at Big Church Festival, inquest hears

Pastor Robert Guanco (Photo: GoFundMe)

An inquest into the death of pastor Robert Guanco has heard that he suffered multiple severe injuries after a large wooden arch collapsed at the Big Church Festival in West Sussex.

The 41-year-old, from Eastbourne, died following the incident near Steyning on 28 August. Six other people were injured, four of whom were taken to hospital.

At the opening of the inquest in Brighton on Wednesday, a statement from coroner’s officer Alex Jones described how the structure fell across a temporary road, striking people attending the festival.

The hearing was told that a post-mortem examination had given a provisional cause of death of multiple severe injuries and blunt force trauma.

Guanco was born in the Philippines and worked as a healthcare assistant alongside his role as a pastor at Jesus the Living Water Church in Eastbourne.

Area coroner Joseph Turner offered his condolences to the family and adjourned proceedings, with a pre-inquest review provisionally scheduled for 9 March 2027 in Horsham.

Speaking to the BBC after the hearing, Guanco’s widow, Isaeli, said she hoped establishing what happened would “help us grieve” and “prevent other families going through the same thing”.

His funeral took place at his church last Friday.

In a tribute following his death, his church described him as “a faithful servant of God”, “a loving husband to Isay” and “a devoted and caring father to Ellie”.

The church said he had been a blessing to the many people whose lives he touched, adding that his life, faith, love and service to God would always be remembered.

A fundraising appeal to support his family has raised more than £243,000 in donations.

His death prompted organisers to cancel the remainder of the festival. At the time, organisers expressed their devastation at Guanco’s death.

Churches Together in England also offered prayers.

“We stand with the whole church in our nation in collective grief,” it said.

The collapse remains under investigation by Horsham District Council. A council spokesperson told the BBC: “A number of lines of inquiry are still being pursued.”