Pakistani girl at centre of forced marriage and conversion case moved to government shelter

Staff writer
Pakistan
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Lawyers representing the family of a Pakistani Christian girl who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam as a minor have welcomed a court decision to place her in a neutral government shelter, pending the results of an age test.

Sonia Tariq went missing in late 2024. When she was found, it emerged she had married an older Muslim man and converted to Islam. Tariq claims that she willingly converted and does not wish to return to her Christian family.

At the centre of the case is a dispute over Tariq’s age. Tariq herself has claimed to be 20 years old, while her family insist she is only 15, a claim backed up by official records.

To determine whether Tariq was a minor at the time of her marriage and conversion, a court has ordered medical age tests to be conducted on her, as official records in Pakistan may not always be reliable.

The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has ordered Tariq be placed in a government shelter in the meantime.

This decision was welcomed by The Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS-UK), which has been working with Tariq’s Christian parents.

Nasir Saeed, Director of CLAAS-UK, said, “We are encouraged by the Federal Constitutional Court’s decision to place Sonia in a safe and neutral environment and to order an independent medical assessment of her age. This reflects a serious and balanced approach by the bench in a highly sensitive case.

“We have been pursuing this case since 2024 in close partnership with The Edge Foundation in Pakistan. For nearly two years, the family has been seeking justice under extremely difficult circumstances. Today’s development gives renewed hope - not only to this family, but to many others facing similar situations.”

A further hearing is due to take place on 20 May.

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