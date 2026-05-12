Are we losing the ability to be still? ADHD, digital distraction and the spiritual battle for attention

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Something troubling appears to be happening to human attention.

Across social media, millions of people now describe themselves as “neurodivergent”, discuss executive dysfunction, or wonder openly whether they may have ADHD. What was once regarded as a relatively specialised medical diagnosis has become part of everyday cultural language.

For some, this reflects long-overdue recognition. ADHD is a genuine and clinically recognised condition that, for many years, was poorly understood and frequently missed - particularly among women and people diagnosed later in adulthood.

Yet alongside that growing awareness sits another, more uncomfortable question.

What if modern life itself is making sustained attention, inner stillness and mental clarity increasingly difficult for almost everyone?

Because whether or not someone has ADHD in the clinical sense, many people today live in a near-permanent state of distraction. We struggle to focus. Silence feels unnatural. Restlessness has become routine. Even brief moments of boredom are quickly filled by scrolling, notifications or digital stimulation.

For Christians, this is not merely a medical or psychological issue. It is also a spiritual one.

The age of distraction

Modern technology is not simply designed to inform or entertain us. Increasingly, it is designed to capture and hold our attention for as long as possible.

Social media platforms, video apps and smartphones compete constantly for our focus through notifications, autoplay, personalised algorithms and endless scrolling. Every swipe promises novelty. Every alert creates urgency. Every platform is engineered to keep us engaged.

The consequences of this are becoming harder to ignore.

Many behaviours now considered normal in modern life - compulsive phone checking, fragmented thinking, emotional impulsivity, chronic distraction and difficulty concentrating - closely resemble symptoms associated with ADHD.

That does not mean technology causes ADHD. Nor does it mean people are imagining their struggles. But it does suggest we are living in an environment that relentlessly trains the brain away from patience, reflection and sustained concentration.

Previous generations experienced stillness in ways that are now increasingly rare. People waited in silence. They travelled without constant entertainment. Evenings were not permanently interrupted by alerts, videos and messages. Minds were given space to process, reflect and rest.

Today, silence is often treated as something to escape from rather than inhabit.

Why attention matters spiritually

For Christians, attention has never been merely a practical skill. It has always been deeply connected to spiritual life.

Prayer requires attentiveness. Worship requires attentiveness. Listening properly to another person requires attentiveness. So does reading Scripture, practising gratitude and discerning the presence of God amid the noise of daily life.

The Psalmist writes: “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Stillness has become increasingly difficult in a culture built around interruption.

Many theologians and Christian writers now speak about an “economy of distraction” - a society in which silence is constantly invaded and inward reflection steadily eroded. Human attention has become a commodity to be captured, monetised and manipulated.

The Church has long understood that people are shaped by whatever repeatedly captures their focus. In earlier centuries, Christians warned about greed, vanity or gluttony. Today, distraction itself may be emerging as one of the defining spiritual struggles of the modern age.

Not because distraction is morally equivalent to serious wrongdoing, but because a distracted life can gradually become a shallow one - less capable of contemplation, wisdom, empathy and genuine presence.

ADHD is real - but so is digital overstimulation

It is important to approach this conversation carefully and compassionately.

For many people, receiving an ADHD diagnosis has been transformative. Adults who spent years feeling disorganised, overwhelmed or incapable have finally found language for lifelong struggles involving concentration, emotional regulation and executive functioning.

Greater awareness has corrected genuine blind spots in medical understanding, particularly for women whose symptoms were historically overlooked because they did not fit older stereotypes associated with hyperactive boys.

Christians should resist the temptation to dismiss or trivialise those experiences.

At the same time, it is also true that modern digital life can produce ADHD-like patterns of behaviour even among people who would not meet the criteria for a clinical diagnosis.

Sleep deprivation, chronic stress, information overload and constant digital interruption all impair attention and emotional regulation. Minds subjected to continual stimulation naturally become less comfortable with slowness, focus and delayed gratification.

In other words, some people may indeed have undiagnosed ADHD. But many others may also be reacting normally to an environment that fragments attention and overwhelms the nervous system.

The two realities are not mutually exclusive.

Dopamine, addiction and the restless heart

Part of the reason this issue resonates so widely is because modern technology increasingly interacts with the same neurological reward systems involved in addiction.

Social media, online gambling, pornography, gaming and short-form video platforms all operate through cycles of anticipation, novelty and reward. Each notification, swipe or new piece of content delivers a small burst of stimulation.

For people who are naturally impulsive, emotionally intense or novelty-seeking, these systems can become particularly consuming.

Yet perhaps the deeper issue is not simply neurological, but spiritual.

Centuries before smartphones existed, St Augustine wrote: “Our hearts are restless until they rest in You.” That observation feels strikingly relevant today.

Modern society surrounds us with endless stimulation, yet many people feel mentally exhausted, emotionally depleted and spiritually unsettled. We consume more information than any generation in history, but often struggle to find peace, clarity or stillness.

The Christian tradition has always recognised that human beings can become captive to appetites and compulsions that promise satisfaction while quietly diminishing freedom.

Digital addiction may simply be one of the newest forms of an ancient human struggle.

Recovering the ability to be present

The answer is unlikely to be abandoning technology altogether. Digital tools can educate, connect and support people in remarkable ways. Online communities have helped many isolated individuals feel understood and less alone.

But Christians may need to think far more seriously about protecting habits of attention in a culture that constantly undermines them.

That may involve rediscovering practices modern life discourages - silence, prayer, Sabbath rest, reading, deep conversation and time deliberately spent away from screens.

It may also involve recovering the lost ability simply to be present: to sit quietly, to listen properly, to resist the compulsion for constant stimulation.

In many ways, Christianity has always offered a countercultural vision of human life.

The modern world says: consume more, react more, scroll more.

The Gospel often says the opposite: slow down, be attentive, learn to listen.

Perhaps the deeper question behind the rise in ADHD discussions is not simply whether more people have the condition, but whether modern society is making sustained attention harder for everyone.

And if that is true, then this conversation is about far more than psychiatry alone.

It is about what kind of people modern culture is shaping us to become.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk