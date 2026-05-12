After the elections, what next for Britain?

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Climate change isn’t just confined to the weather, it appears. Local elections last week have seen a seismic shift in the political landscape, and while Labour might have escaped total annihilation, they lost a disastrous 1,496 seats and have been left hanging on by the skin of their teeth, with seemingly little chance of recovery.

Sir Keir Starmer may be on the brink of going, but the truth, however unpalatable to our Labour overlords, is that the nation as a whole has had enough of their chaotic, ideologically driven mismanagement.

Not, of course, that the Conservatives have fared any better. They too suffered major losses, down from 1364 to 801 seats. In fact, as we all know, the clear winner was Reform, which romped across the finishing line with a stunning gain of 1,453 seats, leading Nigel Farage to announce that Reform has taken the Red Wall for good!

Whether true or not remains to be seen, but the same elections saw the Lib Dems gain 155 seats, putting them in third place overall, while the Green Party – the perhaps incomprehensible wild card – has gone up from 50 to 587 seats nationwide.

So, what does this tell us about the state of our nation? In line with Nigel Farage, Zack Polanski, leader of the Greens, has been loud in his claims that the two-party system is dead and buried, but actually the results would seem to indicate something rather more profound – something that goes to the heart of what it means to be ‘British’.

This century, as well as an unprecedented flood of immigration into the country that has threatened to overwhelm our housing, infrastructure and public services, citizens of the UK have seen an almost relentless drive to reconfigure the nation’s cultural and social landscape.

‘Diversity and inclusivity’ has become a weaponised mantra, designed to crush all opposition – most especially Christian opposition. You can hold whatever belief you want, in private, Christians are told, but public expression of outdated morality and belief, even if simply quoting from the Bible, is forbidden.

At the same time, we’ve seen what feels to be an almost delusional support for the increasing spread of Islam – delusional because Islam doesn’t simply reject LGBTQ+ behaviour as sin, but goes farther by imposing severe penalties, ranging from corporal punishment (e.g. for general fornication) to death (e.g. same-sex relationships). And, as we’ve seen in areas such as Birmingham and Whitechapel, where the Muslim population grows, any idea of integration very rapidly disappears. The truth is that Islam, at heart, seeks not to integrate, but dominate.

It is the Muslim vote that the Greens have exploited – by trumpeting their support for Palestine, while remaining markedly silent on other policies, such as legalising hard drugs and their support for same-sex marriage and gender ideology. On this occasion at least the policy has paid off. Muslims voters, fixated on war in the Middle East and disillusioned with government policy, abandoned Labour in droves. But, rather than seeing this as a shift in allegiance, we should perhaps view the switch as a step on the way to creating an independent and autonomous Muslim party, which will consciously seek to use the democratic process to further Islamic control and impose Sharia law.

The big winners, Reform, won because of their appeal to the disaffected – the small ‘c’ conservative voters, who have felt themselves increasingly overlooked and marginalised by a society hellbent on destroying the UK’s traditional values and identity. More than anything else, the growing numbers for Reform (and increasingly for Restore Britain) show how alienated the British public has become, and the failure of the two major parties to represent or in any way uphold their interests.

It is arguable, therefore, that what the election results most indicate is not so much a change to the political landscape, as an emergence into the open of the ideological battle for control now raging at the heart of our nation. At stake is not just British identity, but the survival of the UK as a Christian nation. There are currently three strands to this conflict: the woke, the traditional … and Islam, which, though it may claim to support pluralism, openly advocates a caliphate.

If the two-party system is indeed dead, as both Zack Polanski and Nigel Farage claim, it’s because members of these two parties have failed, promoting ideologies that are alien to the British character, and serving their own interests, rather than those of the people. But the British public, like an awakening leviathan, has had enough. The up-to-now silent majority is looking around for leaders who will defend ‘British’ interests – who will be proud of our heritage, and who will seek to uphold the values on which our nation is founded. To put it another way, we are in a battle for the soul of our nation.

The truth is, we are at a crossroads, with a range of highways branching in different directions … but no known destination. The survival of our nation depends on our coming together and finding the right path – fearlessly confronting what is wrong, and standing once again on the values that made Britain ‘Great’.