Open Doors calls for prayer for Syrian Christians following renewed violence

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Christian persecution charity Open Doors has appealed for prayers for believers in Syria following another armed attack on the predominantly Christian town of Al-Suqaylabiyah, which has experienced repeated outbreaks of violence this year.

The organisation expressed concern for residents left fearful and traumatised by the latest incident, during which gunmen reportedly fired at homes, businesses and church property.

Open Doors urged Christians to pray for the safety of believers throughout Syria, for an end to the hostility and violence directed towards vulnerable communities, and “that those who were traumatised by the attack would know the Lord’s deep peace and rest”.

The charity also urged prayers for Syrian Christians to remain hopeful and resilient despite the difficulties they continue to face.

Encouraging prayers for the perpetrators, it added: “Ask that God would transform the hearts of the attackers, replacing hatred and violence with His love.”

The appeal follows an attack on October 3, when a dispute involving individuals from Al-Suqaylabiyah and the neighbouring Muslim-majority town of Al-Qalaa escalated into armed violence.

According to Open Doors, the initial confrontation appeared to have been resolved before a group of unidentified armed men subsequently entered Al-Suqaylabiyah and opened fire on several properties.

Among the buildings targeted were Christian-owned shops and homes, a priest’s residence and a church centre where people had sought refuge.

Residents inside the centre reportedly hid as gunfire erupted nearby.

The circumstances surrounding the attack have raised suspicions among some residents that the original disagreement may have been used to justify a planned assault.

One local business owner told Open Doors: “We started to think that they made this kind of fight an excuse for a premeditated act.”

Further details published by Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) revealed that an Orthodox priest narrowly escaped injury when gunmen shot at him and his vehicle.

The priest told ACN that a bullet passed close to him, although he was not physically harmed.

The latest violence follows similar incidents earlier this year, including an attack in March that caused extensive damage to local businesses and homes, and further unrest in September.

Open Doors said the repeated attacks have heightened fears among local Christians, with one resident expressing concern about the escalating violence.

“We hope this time to be the last time, but reality shows that each attack is worse than the previous,” the resident said.

Following the attack earlier this month, Father Fadi Sankari, Greek Orthodox parish priest in Al-Suqaylabiyah, called for greater protection for civilians, accountability from the authorities and urged residents not to respond with retaliation.

“No one has the right to enter your homes or threaten your security and dignity,” he said.

He continued: “My beloved people of the parish: do not be afraid, and do not allow anger to lead you into wrongdoing. We are people of hope, and we will remain united, holding firmly to one another and to our right to live in safety.”

The incidents have added to wider concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Syria, which currently ranks sixth on Open Doors’ World Watch List of countries where Christians face the most severe persecution.