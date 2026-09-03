Most US Protestant churches have grown since 2023, survey finds

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Most Protestant churches in the US are growing, according to new data compiled by Lifeway Research.

In a survey of Protestant pastors in the US, sponsored by the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center, 54 per cent reported growth of at least four per cent in their average worship service attendance since 2023. Almost a third (30 per cent) reported no growth, while only 16 per cent said their church had declined by four per cent or more.

On average, Protestant worship services were attended by 183 people, up from an average of 176 in 2023.

However there is a wide spread of data, with 32 per cent of pastors saying their congregation was between 100 and 249 people and just over a quarter (27 per cent) reporting congregations of 50-99. Around a fifth (22 per cent) were preaching to fewer than 50, while 18 per cent had over 250 people joining the service. These figures were comparable to those of 2023.

Scott McConnell, Executive Director of Lifeway Research, commented, “Given the trajectory of many churches before COVID, we expected to see more pastors reporting declines in attendance.

“However, we continue to see a majority of pastors saying their attendance is higher than two years ago.”

Churches of over 250 were the most likely to report growth (70 per cent), followed by churches in the 100-249 bracket (64 per cent), while churches of between 50 and 99 were more likely to be declining.

However, the figures suggest that the smallest churches may be more likely to stabilise than decline, with 43 per cent of those with fewer than 50 worshippers reporting little or no change in attendance.

The figures also suggested differing patterns by denomination. Pentecostals were the most likely to experience growth (63 per cent), followed by Baptists and non-denominationals at 57 per cent each.

Meanwhile, Lutherans were the most likely to have plateaued (37 per cent), while 26 per cent of Methodist congregations reported decline.

Last month separate research from the American Bible Society suggested that American churchgoers are satisfied with their experience at church, giving an average score of 8/10. However, the same research also suggested that most self-identifying Christians go to church less than once a month.