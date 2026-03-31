Leading Christian drama company still riding high

‘Riding Lights,’ the Christian drama company that has toured to communities across the UK for nearly 50 years is still going strong, with its production of ‘Night Falls’ playing to audiences across the country.

But the curtain could have come down abruptly on its current tour after the company’s van was stolen in Leeds earlier this month with £10,000 worth of stage, lighting and sound equipment inside.

Despite this, all performances planned for the tour went ahead, using an adapted set from a previous production.

The current tour features ‘Night Falls,’ a production written by artistic director and joint chief executive officer Paul Birch. It is a powerful presentation of the Easter story where, in a stark set, two actors playing Lazarus and Jairus’s daughter live out the final days before the crucifixion.

The production I saw at the Verso Vineyard Church in St Albans, Herts, captivated the audience for the play’s full duration, as the dialogue and interplay between the two people – both brought back to life by Christ – wrestle with the implications of Christ’s life and teaching.

‘Riding Lights’ describe the characters as “Two strangers torn between faith and doubt, hope and grief, trying to prevent Jesus of Nazareth from getting himself arrested.”

‘Night Falls’ draws the audience into reflecting on how they might respond to Christ and his claims. The challenge feels deeply personal, both for the characters on stage, and for each of us watching the production.

‘Riding Lights’ are due to perform ‘Night Falls’ at the Spring Harvest conferences in Skegness and Minehead, as well as in Stratford-upon-Avon, Cornwall and in London, in coming weeks.

The company was founded in York in 1977. Since then, it has toured to communities across the UK, performing in churches, schools, prisons, theatres, and on the streets. ‘Riding Lights’ describes itself as “shaped by a Christian ethos” with its work “inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all.”

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.