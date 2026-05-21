Government fund for historic churches opens for submissions

Staff writer
St Marys Church in Churston Ferrers
St Mary's Church in Churston Ferrers (Photo: Church of England)

The government has announced the launch of three funds aimed at preserving Britain’s cultural heritage, including a special fund for places of worship.

Churches have previously expressed concern about the slashing and abolition of the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme (LPWGS).

The LPWGS was first instituted by Gordon Brown as Chancellor and gave historic churches an exemption from paying VAT on repairs. The Starmer government nearly halved the budget for the scheme to £23 million before announcing the scheme would be replaced entirely.

The new Places of Worship Renewal Fund is also set at £23 million and is meant to aid those places of worship that are in the most need of assistance to carry out urgent repairs. Announcing the measure, the government said the scheme provided “much-needed certainty to the church sector”.

Church leaders have previously been critical of the government’s handling of the matter.

In March the then moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly, the Rt Rev Rosie Frew, said, “We were surprised to learn, via a press release, that LPWGS is being closed at the end of the month and very disappointed that this decision was taken without any formal consultation with religious denominations in Scotland.

"The UK Government announced a replacement grant scheme for England only at the end of January and the UK Government appears not to have informed the Scottish Government prior to this unexpected announcement."

The National Trust also said that the abrupt end of the LPWGS "leaves potentially hundreds of churches in the lurch".

The opening of the new scheme to bids this week was welcomed by the Church of England’s joint lead bishop for buildings, Dr Jane Steen.

“Our church buildings are national treasures for the common good, both for their spiritual, cultural and historical significance and the vital practical help they provide communities across the country," she said. 

Dr Steen added that most fundraising for church repairs continued to fall on the shoulders of local volunteers.

“We welcome the launch of the Fund and we look forward to working closely with Historic England, in helping encourage eligible churches to make full use of the scheme," she said. 

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