God is ‘at work’ among heavy metal fans at Download

Staff writer
A festival chaplain at Download.
A festival chaplain at Download. (Photo: Baptists Together)

This year’s Download music festival was attended by up to 90,000 people – and by 45 chaplains.

The rock and heavy metal event is perhaps better known for the presence of well-aged bands like Guns & Roses, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park. However, even here God is “at work”, in the words of one of the chaplains.

The chaplains came from a range of denominations, including the Church of England and the Baptist Union of Great Britain.

One of the chaplains, Rev Roy Monks from the Baptist Castle Donnington Community Church told The Baptist Times that they were always “well received” by visitors to Download.

While the festival has been held almost every year since 2003, it’s only been in the last six years that chaplains have been in regular attendance.

Rev Monks said, “Many engage us openly as they see us walking around the site in our chaplaincy high vis vests, while we get the opportunity to help some of them practically, such as directions to where some things are located, and we have been a strong support to some in getting medical help.”

In addition to dealing with such practical matters, the chaplains also hosted a communion service during the festival and have a team of people on hand to pray for matters as they arise.  

Rev Monks added, “God is certainly at work in this place. The conversations we have are many and varied but it’s clear to all of us that many are seeking … We had many amazing encounters.”

He told The Baptist Times that the chaplaincy team got a real boost when two people they had prayed for last year came back to thank them after they had gone on to find a church and be baptised.  Meeting the chaplaincy team again at this year’s festival, they even offered to help out at next year’s event. 

Plans are now afoot for the chaplains to attend a smaller series of raves in Derby.

“We feel God has opened a door to these places because his heart is moved by the issues and the deep searching so many seem to have,” said Rev Monks.

“If anyone is interested in joining us and feels this could be their ministry we would be happy to hear from you.”

50% OFF
Women's Oversized Henley Crewneck Sweatshirt – Faux Layered 2-in-1 Pullover, No Hood, Long Sleeve Fall Top for Office, Travel & Teacher Outfits
$14.99 $29.98
54% OFF
Coostar Men's Orthopedic Slip On Loafers – Hands-Free Casual Walking Shoes with Arch Support, Non-Slip Sole, Breathable Canvas Upper
$21.99 $47.99
60% OFF
G Gradual Boys Athletic Rash Guard Shirt – UPF 50+ Dry Fit Swim & Sports T-Shirt, Short Sleeve Crew Neck for Soccer, Baseball, Basketball & Undershirt
$7.92 $19.99
41% OFF
Mobile Rolling Clothing Rack with Wheels - Perfect for Home and Office
$20.79 $34.99
30% OFF
Lumbar Support Pillow for Car with Headrest – Memory Foam Full-Length S-Curve Back & Neck Cushion for Long Drives, Fits Cars, SUVs & Trucks
$32.89 $46.99
46% OFF
Soothfeel Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry Athletic Shorts in 9", 7" & 5" Inseams for Basketball, Gym & Workout
$12.91 $23.99
40% OFF
Men's Slip On Walking Shoes – Hands-Free Casual Sneakers with Arch Support, Wide Stable Base, Breathable Knit Upper, Non-Slip Traction
$29.99 $49.99
52% OFF
Pudolla Men's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt – Long Sleeve Quick Dry Hiking & Running Shirt with Thumb Holes, Lightweight Moisture-Wicking Rash Guard Base Layer
$11.99 $24.99
35% OFF
Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts
$35.09 $53.99
24% OFF
MUCAR 892BT AI-Assisted Bidirectional OBD2 Scan Tool with ECU Coding (8" Touchscreen)
$479 $629.99
67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
God is ‘at work’ among heavy metal fans at Download
God is ‘at work’ among heavy metal fans at Download

Some festivalgoers have subsequently joined churches after encountering chaplains.

17,000 sign petition against Belfast City Hall's ‘diabolical celebration of abortion’
17,000 sign petition against Belfast City Hall's ‘diabolical celebration of abortion’

City Hall will be illuminated green to mark “International Safe Abortion Day”.

Is the Church ready for those ‘long conversations’ Anna Faris talked about
Is the Church ready for those ‘long conversations’ Anna Faris talked about

When actress Anna Faris recently revealed that her teenage son had asked her to accept Jesus Christ, perhaps one of the most interesting parts of the story was not simply that he had shared his faith with her, but how she responded.

What can we learn from the US pastor who created an AI version of himself?
What can we learn from the US pastor who created an AI version of himself?

A Californian pastor has created an artificial intelligence version of himself to help his flock. 

Today's Top Deals

Women's Oversized Henley Crewneck Sweatshirt – Faux Layered 2-in-1 Pullover, No Hood, Long Sleeve Fall Top for Office, Travel & Teacher Outfits

$14.99
$29.98 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Orthopedic Slip On Loafers – Hands-Free Casual Walking Shoes with Arch Support, Non-Slip Sole, Breathable Canvas Upper

$21.99
$47.99 54% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Boys Athletic Rash Guard Shirt – UPF 50+ Dry Fit Swim & Sports T-Shirt, Short Sleeve Crew Neck for Soccer, Baseball, Basketball & Undershirt

$7.92
$19.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Mobile Rolling Clothing Rack with Wheels - Perfect for Home and Office

$20.79
$34.99 41% OFF
View Deal

Lumbar Support Pillow for Car with Headrest – Memory Foam Full-Length S-Curve Back & Neck Cushion for Long Drives, Fits Cars, SUVs & Trucks

$32.89
$46.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Soothfeel Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry Athletic Shorts in 9", 7" & 5" Inseams for Basketball, Gym & Workout

$12.91
$23.99 46% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slip On Walking Shoes – Hands-Free Casual Sneakers with Arch Support, Wide Stable Base, Breathable Knit Upper, Non-Slip Traction

$29.99
$49.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt – Long Sleeve Quick Dry Hiking & Running Shirt with Thumb Holes, Lightweight Moisture-Wicking Rash Guard Base Layer

$11.99
$24.99 52% OFF
View Deal

Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts

$35.09
$53.99 35% OFF
View Deal

MUCAR 892BT AI-Assisted Bidirectional OBD2 Scan Tool with ECU Coding (8" Touchscreen)

$479
$629.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal