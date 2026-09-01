God is ‘at work’ among heavy metal fans at Download

A festival chaplain at Download. (Photo: Baptists Together)

This year’s Download music festival was attended by up to 90,000 people – and by 45 chaplains.

The rock and heavy metal event is perhaps better known for the presence of well-aged bands like Guns & Roses, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park. However, even here God is “at work”, in the words of one of the chaplains.

The chaplains came from a range of denominations, including the Church of England and the Baptist Union of Great Britain.

One of the chaplains, Rev Roy Monks from the Baptist Castle Donnington Community Church told The Baptist Times that they were always “well received” by visitors to Download.

While the festival has been held almost every year since 2003, it’s only been in the last six years that chaplains have been in regular attendance.

Rev Monks said, “Many engage us openly as they see us walking around the site in our chaplaincy high vis vests, while we get the opportunity to help some of them practically, such as directions to where some things are located, and we have been a strong support to some in getting medical help.”

In addition to dealing with such practical matters, the chaplains also hosted a communion service during the festival and have a team of people on hand to pray for matters as they arise.



Rev Monks added, “God is certainly at work in this place. The conversations we have are many and varied but it’s clear to all of us that many are seeking … We had many amazing encounters.”



He told The Baptist Times that the chaplaincy team got a real boost when two people they had prayed for last year came back to thank them after they had gone on to find a church and be baptised. Meeting the chaplaincy team again at this year’s festival, they even offered to help out at next year’s event.

Plans are now afoot for the chaplains to attend a smaller series of raves in Derby.

“We feel God has opened a door to these places because his heart is moved by the issues and the deep searching so many seem to have,” said Rev Monks.

“If anyone is interested in joining us and feels this could be their ministry we would be happy to hear from you.”