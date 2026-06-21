Father's Day: passing down a living faith

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Today is Father’s Day. When we think about fathers, we often focus on their role as providers, protectors and guides. We recognise the importance of fathers in supporting their families emotionally, socially and financially. These things matter greatly. But there is another responsibility that is even more significant: the spiritual leadership of the family.

Throughout Scripture, God entrusts fathers with the responsibility of leading their households in faith (Deuteronomy 6:6-7; Ephesians 6:4). While God Himself is the true Head of every home, fathers are called to serve as His representatives within their families (1 Corinthians 11:3; Joshua 24:15). Their role is not merely to provide bread for the table, but to help their families know, love and follow the God who gives life itself (Deuteronomy 6:4-7; Proverbs 22:6).

One of the clearest examples of this is Abraham. God called him to leave everything familiar and trust in His promises (Genesis 12:1-3; Hebrews 11:8). Abraham's faith was not intended to stop with him. God chose him to become the father of a nation and, ultimately, the father of many nations (Genesis 17:4-5; Romans 4:16-17). The Lord said of Abraham: “For I have chosen him, so that he will direct his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing what is right and just” (Genesis 18:19).

Notice that Abraham's calling was not simply to believe personally. He was expected to teach his children and household to walk in God’s ways. Faith was to be preserved and passed down from generation to generation (Psalm 145:4; Joel 1:3).

This theme runs throughout the Old Testament. Adam was created to represent God in His creation, yet through his disobedience sin entered the world (Genesis 1:27-28; Romans 5:12). Noah, however, trusted God when others mocked Him, and his faith resulted in the preservation of his household through the flood (Genesis 6:22; Hebrews 11:7). Abraham passed the covenant promises to Isaac, Isaac to Jacob, and Jacob to his sons (Genesis 26:3-4; Genesis 28:13-15).

The history of Israel is, in many ways, the story of faith being handed down from fathers to children. This is why God was often known as “the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob” (Exodus 3:6; Matthew 22:32). The faith of one generation was meant to become the faith of the next (Psalm 22:30-31; Isaiah 59:21).

Yet Scripture also shows the dangers of failing in this responsibility. Again and again, when God’s people neglected His commands or mixed true worship with the beliefs and practices of surrounding nations, spiritual decline followed (Judges 2:10-12; 1 Kings 11:4). Fathers were called not merely to preserve a religious tradition but to faithfully pass on a wholehearted devotion to God (Deuteronomy 6:5-7; Joshua 24:14-15). Faith could not be inherited automatically; each generation needed to know the Lord for themselves (Jeremiah 31:33-34; John 17:3). Nevertheless, fathers were entrusted with creating an environment where that faith could be taught, modelled and encouraged (Proverbs 22:6; Ephesians 6:4).

Of course, a father cannot pass on what he does not possess. Before leading others spiritually, he must first examine his own relationship with God. Do you pray regularly? Do you spend time in God’s Word? Do you seek to obey Him in everyday life? Do your children see a faith that extends beyond Sunday services?

Research consistently shows that children learn primarily through example. They observe what their parents value, prioritise and believe. Studies have also found that children are more likely to retain and practise their faith as adults when both parents actively live out their faith, with the father’s spiritual influence often having a particularly significant impact.

This does not mean fathers must be perfect. None are. Abraham failed (Genesis 12:10-13). Noah failed (Genesis 9:20-21). David failed (2 Samuel 11:1-4). Every earthly father falls short in some way (Romans 3:23; James 3:2). That is why Father’s Day should ultimately point us beyond human fathers to our perfect heavenly Father and to Jesus Christ.

Jesus succeeded where Adam failed (Romans 5:18-19; 1 Corinthians 15:22). He remained faithful where others compromised (Hebrews 4:15; 2 Timothy 2:13). He perfectly revealed the Father to the world and showed us what true sonship looks like (John 14:9; Hebrews 1:3). More than that, Jesus is the fulfilment of God’s promise to Abraham. Through Him, the blessing promised to Abraham extends to all nations, and all who place their faith in Christ become Abraham's spiritual children and heirs of the promise (Romans 4:16-17; Galatians 3:7-9, 29). Through His death and resurrection, He makes it possible for us to become children of God and members of His family (John 1:12; Galatians 4:4-5).

Christian fathers are therefore not called to be flawless. They are called to lead their families towards Christ (Ephesians 6:4; Proverbs 22:6). They are called to point their children not to themselves, but to the Saviour, passing on the blessing of faith they themselves have received through Christ (Deuteronomy 6:6-7; 2 Timothy 3:15). The greatest inheritance a father can leave is not wealth, success or status. It is a living faith in Jesus Christ - helping the next generation know the Father through the Son (Proverbs 13:22; Psalm 112:1-2). Long after possessions have disappeared and achievements have been forgotten, the impact of a godly example can continue for generations (Psalm 78:6-7; 2 Timothy 1:5).

Dear reader, this Father’s Day, let us thank God for fathers who have faithfully taught their children to know Him. Let us pray for fathers who are seeking to lead their families spiritually. And let every father remember the calling given to Abraham: to direct his household in the ways of the Lord, so that faith may be passed down from one generation to the next (Genesis 18:19).