Parents play decisive role in passing faith to the next generation, study finds

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Parents who actively practise and discuss their faith at home are significantly more likely to see their children remain committed Christians into adulthood, according to a major new study.

The report, 'Passing the Torch: How Faith Moves Across Generations', analysed data from over 60,000 adult Americans who were raised in Christian households.

Researchers concluded that family life remains the most influential factor in determining whether children retain their faith as adults.

Published by the Institute for Family Studies (IFS) and Communio, the research comes amid ongoing concerns about declining religious participation in America.

The report notes that younger generations are considerably less likely than their predecessors to identify with a faith tradition, attend worship services regularly, or regard religion as central to their lives.

The study finds that families are the "single most important factor in whether children adopt and maintain faith into adulthood”, with parental example, communal religious practices and the strength of relationships between parents and their children emerging as key influences.

Researchers found that parents modelling their faith is the most powerful influence on adult religiosity.

Children whose parents attended church weekly were more than twice as likely to attend church weekly themselves as adults (26% compared with 12%).

Similarly, almost two-thirds of adults described religion as very important when their parents had practised their faith during their upbringing as opposed to fewer than half of those whose parents placed less emphasis on faith.

Nearly half (47%) of parents who prayed daily raised children who then also maintained a daily prayer life in adulthood, compared with less than a third of parents who did not maintain a regular prayer life.

The report found that family religious practices beyond Sunday worship also play an important role.

Activities such as saying grace before meals and praying together as a family were associated with higher levels of church attendance, Christian identification, prayer and belief in Christ later in life.

Researchers found that adults who were raised in households where faith was a frequent topic of conversation had more than double the likelihood of remaining actively engaged and committed to religious life, including regular church attendance and daily prayer.

The study suggests that regular conversations about faith are among the strongest predictors of adult religiosity, helping children understand not only what their families believe but why those beliefs matter.

It also highlighted the importance of parental unity in religious practice and fathers were identified as a particularly important, but often overlooked, influence.

While mothers frequently carry the primary responsibility for children's religious education, the report found that faith outcomes were strongest when both parents were actively involved.

Researchers found that when both parents attended church with their children, adult religious commitment was notably higher (41%) than in households where only one parent participated (29%).

Only 17% of fathers described themselves as primarily responsible for their children's religious learning, compared with 39% of mothers.

Among teenagers who attended church with only one parent, 79% did so with their mother.

Adults who regularly discussed religion with both parents during childhood were more likely to have similar conversations with their own children later in life, suggesting a multigenerational ripple effect.

Marriage and family relationships also featured prominently in the findings.

Children raised by their married biological parents generally showed stronger religious commitment as adults, while the quality of family relationships proved equally important.

Researchers argued that stable marriages provide parents with greater capacity to invest time, energy and resources into faith formation while reinforcing the credibility of religious teaching within the home.

The report further indicated that parents who were “completely satisfied in their marriages reported having nearly five faith conversations with their children per week". This fell to four among dissatisfied couples.

Longitudinal data also showed that children raised in very happy marriages had a 46% predicted probability of praying daily as adults, in contrast to 41% among those raised in less happy family environments.

The quality of parent-child relationships emerged as another major factor.

Adults who reported having strong relationships with both parents during childhood were substantially more likely to attend church, pray regularly and believe in God later in life.

In fact, those with very good relationships with both parents had 76% greater probability of going church every week, a 66% higher chance of praying every day, 87% higher likelihood of considering religion highly important and 97% higher probability of having faith in God compared with those who experienced weaker parental relationships.

Parental oversight of media consumption may also play a role as teenagers whose television and internet use was more closely monitored were generally more likely to remain religious as adults, although the report notes that the underlying data was collected before the rise of smartphones and social media.

Researchers argued that churches should view families as central partners in faith formation rather than relying solely on congregational programmes.

“Congregational programmes, clergy leadership, and peer networks matter as well, but they are most effective when reinforced within the home,” the report states.

Parents who regularly participated in activities outside Sunday worship like volunteering and other church activities were more likely to raise children who remained committed to their faith into adulthood.

Youth groups, church camps and retreats were found to be particularly important during adolescence, when peer influence often becomes more significant, leading to teens who participated in these being twice as likely to attend church weekly in their mid-to-late twenties compared with those who did not (22% vs 9%).

The report describes faith transmission as taking place through what researchers call a “nested model,” in which family life forms the primary environment for religious formation while churches provide support, community and reinforcement.

Despite highlighting the challenges facing Christianity in an increasingly secular culture, the authors maintain that the situation is far from hopeless.

J.P. De Gance, founder and CEO of Communio, said: “The reality is the married home is the most impactful small group.

"When parents are engaged in the discipleship of their children, this is where faith most often takes deep root.

"This report reinforces important biblical truths and provides some great actionable steps for both parents and pastors to restore Christian faith in their homes and across society.”

Similarly, Jesse Smith, PhD, co-author of the report and assistant professor at The Ohio State University, said: “Faith isn’t something kids are going to get from the culture. Our study shows that parents are the most important figures for their children's spiritual formation.

"They're the key role models, teachers, and tone-setters for giving kids the foundation in faith they'll take with them into adulthood.”

The study concludes that reversing generational decline will require both churches and families to play an active role, with families leading the way and churches equipping parents, strengthening marriages, and investing in youth ministry.