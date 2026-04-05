Easter Sunday and the hope of resurrection

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Easter Sunday is the high point of the Christian faith. It marks the joyful end of the Lenten journey and the glorious celebration of Jesus Christ rising from the dead on the third day. This is not just an event Christians remember once a year. It is the very heart of our hope.

The resurrection declares that death does not have the final word (1 Corinthians 15:54-55; Revelation 1:18). Sin does not have the final word (Romans 6:10-11; 1 John 3:5). Suffering does not have the final word (Romans 8:18; 2 Corinthians 4:17). Jesus, who was crucified, buried, and rose again in victory (1 Corinthians 15:3-4; Matthew 28:6). And because He lives, all who belong to Him have a living hope that cannot be destroyed (1 Peter 1:3-4; John 14:19).

This hope is especially precious in a world filled with grief, violence, uncertainty, and pain. As wars continue, as many suffer loss, and as countless Christians around the world cry out to God in distress, Easter reminds us that darkness never has the last word. The cross was not the end of Jesus’ story, and because of Him, it is not the end of ours either.

Jesus willingly walked the path to Calvary out of love for us (John 10:17-18; Ephesians 5:2). He endured rejection, humiliation, suffering, and the agony of crucifixion so that we might be reconciled to the Father (Isaiah 53:3-5; 2 Corinthians 5:18-19). He took upon Himself the weight of sin and the punishment we deserved, opening the way for us to be brought back into fellowship with God (Romans 5:8; 1 Peter 2:24; Hebrews 10:19-20; John 14:6).

But even in the shadow of the cross, there was certainty. Jesus entrusted Himself fully to the Father, knowing that death would not end in defeat (Luke 23:46; 1 Peter 2:23). He believed completely in the power of God’s love, and that love triumphed over the grave (1 Corinthians 15:54-57; Acts 2:24).

That same resurrection hope is ours today.

Whatever we may be facing, personal sorrow, persecution, hardship, disappointment, or fear, we are not without hope. Whether we are witnessing the suffering of others, walking through our own season of pain, or carrying the burden of a broken world, Easter reminds us that suffering is not the end of the story for those in Christ. Trials are real, and grief is real, but they are not ultimate. Jesus has made a way for us to share in His victory.

For the Christian, the final destination is not despair, but glory (Romans 8:18; 2 Corinthians 4:17). It is not death, but life (John 11:25-26; John 5:24). It is not separation, but eternal communion with God (John 17:24; Revelation 21:3). Because Jesus rose, we have the promise that we too will rise (1 Corinthians 15:20-23; 1 Thessalonians 4:14). The grave is no longer a dead end. In Christ, it has become the doorway to eternal life (John 3:16; Romans 6:23).

This hope is not based on wishful thinking. It is rooted in the power of God (1 Corinthians 15:54-57; Ephesians 1:19-20). Scripture tells us that the same Spirit who raised Jesus from the dead now lives in those who believe (Romans 8:11). That means our identity has already changed, even when our circumstances have not (2 Corinthians 5:17; Colossians 3:3). We may still face suffering in this life, but we do so as people marked by resurrection power (Romans 8:18; Philippians 3:10-11). We carry within us the presence of the Holy Spirit, who strengthens us, sustains us, and reminds us that we belong to a Kingdom that cannot be shaken (Ephesians 3:16; Philippians 4:13; Isaiah 40:31; Psalm 55:22; Hebrews 12:28; Daniel 2:44).

This does not mean every prayer will be answered in the way we hope, or that every suffering will be removed in this life. Some deliverances are miraculous and immediate, but others will only be fully understood in eternity. Yet this remains our confidence: in Christ, heaven is certain (John 14:2-3; Philippians 3:20). Eternal life is secure (John 10:28-29; 1 John 5:13). Whatever we lose in this world can never compare to the glory that awaits those who are His (Romans 8:18; 2 Corinthians 4:17-18).

Easter Sunday calls us to lift our eyes beyond what is seen and fix them on what is eternal (2 Corinthians 4:18; Colossians 3:1-2). It invites us to remember that our present suffering is temporary, but the life Christ has won for us is everlasting. Because He rose, we can endure. Because He rose, we can trust. Because He rose, we can hope (1 Peter 1:3; Romans 15:13).

So today dear readers, as we celebrate Easter, may our hearts be anchored once again in the hope of the resurrection. May we remember that Jesus is alive, that His victory is complete, and that nothing, not even death, can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus (John 19:30; Colossians 2:15; Romans 8:38-39).

Christ is risen, and that changes everything. Happy Easter!