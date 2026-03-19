Archbishop of Canterbury: Prayers with those impacted by meningitis outbreak

Archbishop Sarah Mullally (Photo: Diocese of London)

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, has said that she is praying for the families of those affected by the current Meningitis B outbreak in Kent, especially for the families of those who have died.

A 21-year-old university student and a sixth former are confirmed to have died as result of the outbreak. At present there are 20 confirmed or suspected cases of people who have contracted the disease.

The government has initiated a targeted vaccine programme, with 5,000 students at the University of Kent being offered jabs. Those at greatest risk from the disease are young children and young adults or older teenagers.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has told the BBC that the Kent outbreak is “unprecedented” but added that the overall level of risk remains “very low”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is also the diocesan bishop for the Diocese of Canterbury, which covers the area impacted by the outbreak.

In a statement Archbishop Mullally said, “My prayers are with the families of the two young people who have tragically died in the meningitis outbreak in Kent. My heart goes out to them in their devastating loss. I’m praying too for all those who’ve been affected by the outbreak, and for everyone working so hard to care for them and protect local communities.”

The Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, David Monteith, echoed her sentiments, saying the community was “very saddened to hear of the death of young people from the University of Kent and a neighbouring school in Faversham as a result of meningitis”.

Dame Sarah is due to be installed at Canterbury Cathedral on 25 March. On Tuesday she began a six-day walking pilgrimage from London. During the journey Mullally said she would be visiting churches and other holy sites along the way, as well as praying and interceding for those she meets on her journey.