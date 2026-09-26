11,000 turn up for Wild! at Winchester Cathedral

Staff writer
Winchester Cathedral during Wild!
Winchester Cathedral during Wild! (Photo: Facebook)

More than 11,000 people have visited Winchester Cathedral and its grounds over a period of five days to join its flower festival.

Wild! ran from 5 to 10 September and included performances, workshops and talks all set against stunning floral displays.

Chris Palmer, Dean of Winchester, told The Hampshire Chronicle: "Wild! filled the cathedral with beauty while inviting us to think more deeply about our relationship with the natural world.

"It has shown that spectacular floral design can celebrate nature while also treating it with care."

More than 50 clubs, as well as cathedral staff and a variety of local helpers joined to make the event possible.

The aim of the festival was to help visitors reflect more on care for the natural environment. It is also hoped that income from the event can be put towards conserving the cathedral itself, which dates back almost 1,000 years.

According to the cathedral, thousands of people attended the festival on its opening day.

Christina Rodwell, head of visitor growth at the cathedral, said, “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with people telling us the themes feel impactful, creative and expressive.

"The exhibits spill and flow through the cathedral in a way that feels natural and immersive, inviting visitors to see the natural world in a new way."

Andrew David, a visitor on the opening day, said the event was “unlike” any flower event he had been to before.

He said, “I was able to walk under, around and between the installations, which made me feel part of the experience, rather than just looking at it.”

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